Indonesia aims to speed up vaccinations as Jakarta opens up to over-18s





A man receives a dose of the Chinese Sinovac Biotech vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the deployment of a mass vaccination program in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, June 8, 2021. Antara Foto / Irwansyah Putra / via REUTERS

President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday he hopes the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Indonesia will reach one million vaccines per day by July, as authorities have opened up vaccines to anyone over the age of 18-year-old in Jakarta to contain increased transmission in the capital. Health officials in the world’s fourth most populous country, which aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people by next year, are trying to speed up the rollout after encountering supply issues. During a visit to Depok, south Jakarta, the president said he wanted vaccinations to reach 700,000 targeted doses per day this month and then increase again. “So in July, we can hit the million-a-day immunization target,” said the president, widely known as Jokowi. Indonesia has suffered the worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, reporting 1.87 million infections and 51,990 deaths. Health experts worry about the risk of another spike in infections fueled by variants and an increase in travel last month, as many countries in the Muslim-majority world returned to their hometowns to holidays after Ramadan. Jakarta has been one of the epicenters of the outbreak and Siti Nadia Tarmizi, an official with the Ministry of Health, confirmed that vaccinations will now be open to anyone over 18. In a separate statement on Wednesday, the health ministry said its data showed the rate of COVID-19 transmission over the past week in Jakarta was still “quite high.” At least 11.43 million Indonesians have received two injections of a vaccine, either by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm, or by AstraZeneca. As of May 31, Indonesia had nearly 76 million doses of ready-to-use vaccine. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

