Biden travels to Europe to reestablish alliances and counter rise in autocracies

WASHINGTON On his first trip abroad, President Biden will seek to rally European partners and other democratic nations against what he sees as a threatening rise in authoritarianism as the world emerges from health and economic crises posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Biden has called for years to strengthen American alliances. One of his main tasks in the coming days in Europe will be to defend the primacy of the Western liberal order led by the United States and in place since World War II. During his eight-day trip, Biden will meet with the Ramparts of this Order, the Group of Seven, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Defense Alliance.

The meetings come as the Chinese government seeks to expand its sphere of influence and challenge the economic supremacy of the United States as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic with a robust economy and is a major trading partner with much of the world. In a two-hour phone call with Biden in February, Chinese leader Xi Jinping touted China’s intentions to eclipse the United States as the most powerful nation in the world, according to people familiar with the content of the call.

Russia, meanwhile, is a major exporter of gas to Germany and other European countries and recently deployed its military force on the border with Ukraine.

Were in a battle between democracies and autocracies, Biden said last month during a speech to troops at a military base in Hampton, Virginia. The more complicated the world becomes, the more difficult it is for democracies to come together and reach consensus.

Some European and Asian allies are questioning whether the United States can reliably support such long-term alliances after the unraveling of ties under the administration of former President Donald Trump, who has frequently criticized member countries of the NATO for not spending enough money on defense. He also had heated encounters with many of his G-7 counterparts.

There are also differences between the allies on how to deal with China and Russia. From Japan’s point of view, bringing the European powers together in a coalition to confront China makes it easier for Tokyo to avoid being singled out by Beijing. Japan has indicated that it will push for a strong statement from G-7 leaders on issues such as China’s expansionist push into the East China Sea and its treatment of its predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority.

While the UK and other countries have criticized human rights abuses, they need China on their side if the UK-chaired climate change conference this fall in Glasgow, in Scotland, must produce something meaningful.

As a result, British officials said they did not expect China to be mentioned by name in most joint statements released at the G-7 meeting. Instead, the G-7 will likely highlight the more vague ideal of the importance of democratic values.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this year that he wanted to avoid a scenario where several countries all come together against China. This approach, he said, would be counterproductive because it will push China to increase its regional strategy and make it less cooperative on issues of common interest.

Asked for comment, the Chinese Embassy in Washington referred to an earlier Foreign Ministry statement that attempts to concoct all kinds of excuses to interfere in China’s internal affairs, undermine sovereignty. China and tarnish the image of China in defiance of fundamental standards of international relations are doomed to failure. .

Mr. Bidens’ itinerary will include the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK; a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle; and consultations with NATO leaders and EU members in Brussels. He will conclude his trip with a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, where aides have said he should pressure the Russian leader on cybersecurity, human rights and other issues.

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Mr Bidens, said in an interview that the president sees the next decade as a crucial test of whether democracies can remain a dominant force across the world. Mr Sullivan said the president’s concerns about the spread of authoritarianism around the world served as an important framework for him in everything he did.

Unlike his recent ruling predecessors, Biden has explicitly linked his first-year national curriculum to his foreign policy goals. In several speeches, he has said that a sharp increase in public spending on infrastructure is needed to show that the United States can compete economically with China.

Congressional Republicans counter that an increase in government spending won’t necessarily help the United States compete abroad. They say Mr Biden is talking about the vulnerability of democracy to distract from what they see as a flawed program filled with tax increases and overspending.

Almost everything President Biden and his administration do weakens the position of the Americas in the world, said Senator Marco Rubio (R., Florida).

At the G-7, White House advisers said Mr Biden will outline the US response to the pandemic, including its measures to strengthen the economy and the national and international development and distribution of effective vaccines, such as proof that democracies can meet modern demands. challenges of the day. China touted its own vaccination rate and low number of infection cases, and decided to deepen its influence in the developing world by exporting millions of doses of vaccine faster than the United States and its allies. .

What democracies have to prove is that we can always deliver and deliver in a way that people feel in their lives, said Mike Donilon, senior White House adviser.

At the NATO summit, Biden will also push for better cybersecurity amid an increase in ransomware attacks that U.S. officials say are coming from Russian entities and others, than the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Wray, compared to the challenge posed by September 7. 11 2001, terrorist attacks. Mr. Putin has largely denied Western accusations of cyberattacks originating from Russia.

Former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Mr. Biden was one of the main supporters of NATO enlargement in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was often charged by President Barack Obama to work closely with the democracies of Eastern Europe that were once under the sphere of Soviet Russia such as Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic States.

In the years since his post as vice president, Mr. Biden has given speeches and written articles on the challenge of confronting Russia and other autocratic regimes. Mr Bidens’ plea caught the attention of former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who phoned the former vice president and recruited him to join his transatlantic campaign to promote democracy and improve the integrity of elections around the world.

Mr Rasmussen, in an interview, urged Mr Biden to keep his campaign pledge to host a summit of democratic nations in his first year in office, calling the meeting essential to prove countries are united.

Mr Bidens’ opinions, according to his associates and associates, were influenced by the book How Democracies Die, by Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, which warns that democracies frequently collapse through a constant weakening of institutions rather only by overthrowing the government.

While traveling in March 2018 on an Acela train, Mr. Biden struck up a conversation with Robert Fallon, an executive at Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., a New York-based oncology pharmaceutical company. After discussing cancer research, Mr Biden introduced him to the book, Mr Fallon said, Mr Biden adding: You should get this book and read it.

Mr Biden has continued to plug in the book since then, buying copies for friends and referring it to assistants, including in a closed-door White House meeting last week, officials said.

Last year, British officials pitched the idea of ​​forming a club of democracies, internally dubbed the D-10, to fight autocratic regimes. To present the project, Britain invited India, South Korea, Australia and South Africa as invited countries to join the G-7 this week.

But in recent months, UK officials have grown nervous about pushing the D-10 effort too aggressively. A senior British diplomat said some countries were against forming an official D-10, fearing it would compete with the G-7.

Instead of forming a new group, Biden hopes to use existing diplomatic ties to counter autocracies around the world, advisers said.

After hanging up the phone with Xi in February, Biden asked his assistants to make the topic of how democracies can compete with autocracies a central feature of his February virtual meeting with G- leaders. 7, assistants said. It also turned into a key message in Mr Bidens’ April speech to a joint session of Congress.

Autocrats will not win the future, he said. We will do it.

