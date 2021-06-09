Minister of Transport describes construction of LRT using PPP scheme





President Joko Widodo and Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi tested the light fast train or LRT Jabodebek on Wednesday (9/6).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Handoyo. KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. Transport Minister (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi explained the use of Government-Business Cooperation (PPP) program in the construction of the Jakarta, Bogor, Depok and Bekasi (Jabodebek) light fast trains. The budget is not only provided by the State contribution (PMN) of 7.6 trillion rupees. While the rest is done through a loan program of up to over 20 trillion rupees. “This PPP scheme is a form of scheme that is becoming a model in various other cities,” Budi said after reviewing the construction of the LRT on Wednesday (9/6). For information, the LRT line will extend for 44 kilometers (km). There are 18 stopping points with waiting times between cars or progress 3 minutes. Read also: Jokowi tries out 100% Indonesian-made LRT Even the time progress can be optimized for up to 2 minutes. This will affect the number of people the LRT can carry. “Ultimateit will be progress 2 minutes so that the distance between train and train is only 2 minutes. And for that, we can transport around 800,000 people, ”Budi explained. There are 4 things that are of concern for the future in the construction of public transport modes. Budi said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for public transportation to be carried out consistently. Second, efforts must be made to strengthen the country’s transport potential. Indeed, the LRT is entirely carried out by Indonesian companies. Third, do it right so that intermodal integration is well established. And fourth, Jokowi called on the government to provide stimulus and the private sector to play. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Handoyo.

