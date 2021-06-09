China accuses US of “paranoid delusion” over bill





Beijing on Wednesday accused Washington of “paranoid delusion” after the US Senate passed an industrial policy bill aimed at countering the growing economic threat from China. U.S. political parties have overcome partisan divisions to support the investment of more than $ 170 billion in research and development, one of Congress’ most significant achievements since Joe Biden took office in January. The US innovation and competition law represents the biggest investment in scientific research and technological innovation “in generations,” according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “We are in a competition to win the 21st century, and the kick-off is ringing,” Biden said. “As other countries continue to invest in their own research and development, we cannot risk falling behind.” The bill is seen as crucial to U.S. efforts to avoid being foiled by Beijing as opponents clash in the race for technological innovation. The Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s highest legislature called the bill an attempt to interfere in the country’s internal affairs and deprive it of its “legitimate right to development through technological and economic decoupling,” the officials reported. state media. “The bill shows that the paranoid illusion of selfishness has distorted the original intention of innovation and competition,” the National People’s Congress foreign affairs committee said, according to a report by the agency. Xinhua official press release. He said the bill was “full of cold war mentality and ideological prejudices.” The proposal aims to address a number of technological areas where the United States has fallen behind its Chinese competitors. “This is an opportunity for the United States to strike a blow in the name of the response to the unfair competition that we are witnessing from Communist China,” said Republican Senator Roger Wicker, one of the main co- sponsors. Regardless of which countries make the best use of technologies such as AI, robotics and quantum computing, they will be able to shape innovation in its image, Schumer added, before criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping. A summary of Senate legislation notes how China is “aggressively investing more than US $ 150 billion” in semiconductor manufacturing in order to control advanced technology. While the top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, stressed that the measure remained “incomplete”, it was nevertheless passed with a healthy margin, underlining how the country’s competition with China is one of the few problems. who can bring together Republicans and Democrats in conflict. (AFP)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos