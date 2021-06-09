Jokowi expands 26 infrastructure projects to private, here’s the leak





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – This year, the government proposed 26 projects to the private sector. This project will be carried out within the framework of the government cooperation program with commercial entities (PPP). The government is indeed stepping up the development of projects with the PPP scheme, so as not to burden the limited APBN. As directed by President Joko Widodo. PUPR Ministry Infrastructure Finance Director General Eko D. Heripoerwanto explained the details of the PPP projects that are ready to be proposed in FY2021, during a Hearing Meeting (RDP) with Indonesian House Commission V. representatives, Wednesday (9/6/2021). “There are already 13 PPP projects that have been included in the plan, while there are 13 other projects that are scheduled to be included in the PPP Book list,” he explained. The total is therefore 26 projects, with an investment value of 302.1 trillion rupees. Meanwhile, in 2022, Eko said the focus is on preparing PPP project preparation projects. financial close in 2024. Because the PUPR minister Basuki Hadimuljono does not want to leave the project at a standstill in 2024. “According to the results of the working meeting, the Minister of the PUPR does not want to leave the physical at a standstill in 2024, so for the PPP we hope that 2024 has been achieved. financial close just construction, ”he explained. The indications for PPP infrastructure projects for fiscal year 2022 are 35 projects. It consists of 10 water resources projects, 12 road and bridge projects, 7 residential projects and 6 housing projects. Details that have been included in the 2021 PPP Book List include: 1. Kamal – Teluknaga – Rajeg toll road 2. Batam – Bintan Bridge 3. Mamminasata toll road 4. Sentul – Karawang South Toll Road 5. Bogor – Serpong toll road via Parung 6. Gilimanuk Mengwi toll road (auction postponed) 7. Replacement of the Callender Hamilton Bridge on the island of Java 8. Access Patimban 9. Semanan Balaraja toll road 10. Semarang – Kendal toll road / Semarang Port 11. Cikunir – Karawaci elevated toll road 12. JORR Cikunir raised toll – Ulujami 13. Rusun Cisaranten Bina Harapan While the proposed 2021 PPP projects: 1. Cilacap – Yogyakarta toll road 2. Demak – Tuban toll road 3. Jember – Lumajang toll road 4. Ngawi Bojonegoro toll road 5. Jember – Situbondo toll road 6. Tulungagung – Kepanjen toll road 7. Muna Bridge – Buton 8. Sea Island Bridge – Bamboo Land 9. OM Suramadu Bridge 10. Trans-Papua Highway 11. Malang – Kepanjen toll road 12. Kediri – Tulungagung toll road 13. SPAM Ir. H. Djuanda. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



