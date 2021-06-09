Turkey releases Islamic State’s most wanted terrorist

An Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suspect who was wanted on a red notice by Interpol for a bloody massacre has been placed under house arrest after his detention in Turkey last week, a move that is almost unheard of. never applied to terrorist defendants in the country. .

Turkey announced on June 4 that ISIS fugitive Arkan Taha Ahmad, an Iraqi citizen, had been arrested in the northwestern province of Bolu. Ahmad is accused of participating in the Camp Speicher massacre in 2014, when ISIS militants killed at least 1,700 Iraqi Shiite and non-Muslim soldiers who were trying to flee a former US military base called Camp Speicher after the Islamic State has taken control of the Iraqi city of Tikrit. The massacre is the second deadliest terrorist incident in history after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

Although it appears that Ahmad did not make much effort to hide and resist, the Turkish media published articles in which the police in Bolu carried out a counterterrorism operation with dozens of police officers, closing the streets. early in the morning. Bolu police also shared footage recorded as a promotional video with news agencies in an attempt to show how seriously the operation was taken.

Ahmad was placed under house arrest for two months on the same day by a local court in Bolu. Nordic Monitor has learned that Ahmet has been directly brought to justice after being detained at his home without being questioned by the police. Security forces apparently didn’t question how he had lived in Turkey unnoticed for so long, and the court didn’t even consider deporting him to Iraq because of the Red Notice.

In fact, Turkish law allows the police to ask the prosecutor to extend the period of custody up to 14 days. In a recent case, 14 female university students in Ankara were detained for seven days for alleged links to the Glen movement, a civic group that criticizes the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Police are said to threaten detainees to extend if they do not admit the charges against them.

It is a fact that before international summits or Erdoan’s important meetings with world leaders, Turkey launches operations against ISIS militants to give the impression that it is fighting terrorism. A Nordic Monitor study indicates that in the last two months before the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, Turkish police arrested at least 70 ISIS suspects in 11 cities across the country, a figure more higher than in previous months. It is also not surprising that Istanbul police raided a house about 500 meters from the United States consulate general in stanbul on May 20.

Erdoan on Saturday issued an executive order freezing the assets of several ISIS-related companies operating in Turkey at the behest of the United States after the US Department of the Treasury’s Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) nominated three people and an entity linked to the Islamic State. The three businessmen are accused of providing financial services through short-lived companies.

Eager to announce how many ISIS militants have been detained, the authorities are not so keen to reveal how many of them have been arrested. It is not known how many ISIS terrorists have been released in Turkey from detention centers and prisons, as the government has never released this figure. However, it is estimated that thousands of ISIS militants were released after their detention based on statistics provided by government officials at various times. The criminal justice system in Turkey, under the strict control of the Islamist government, has consistently failed to imprison ISIS militants. Nordic Monitor has published several reports based on confidential documents and whistleblower accounts showing how the Turkish secret service worked closely with ISIS and al Qaeda militants to advance the political agenda of the Erdoan government. as well as secret information.documentsent by the General Directorate of Security of Turkey confirming that ISIS militants have been released from Turkish prisons after short pre-trial detentions.

Additionally, Turkey’s most wanted list includes few ISIS suspects, while many critics unrelated to terrorism are on the fugitive list, another sign of the way the government is not really interested in suppressing ISIS. There are only 84 suspected ISIS operatives out of the 1,304 people named on the list, or about 6% of the total sought. Since its inception, the list has never included Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former head of ISIS who was killed in an American raid in October 2019, a few kilometers from the Turkish border in the north of the country. Syria, despite ISIS killing more. more than 200 civilians in Turkey and abroad and a number of soldiers, including two who were burned alive, and carried out a car bomb attack against the Turkish police. Likewise, al-Baghdadis’ successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, is not listed as wanted.

This article is republished from Nordic Monitor

