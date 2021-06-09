Banned Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir apologizes, Imran Khan wants all of his government events in Urdu





Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir (in white). Mir was taken off air by Geo News, which suspended its ‘Capital Talk’ show indefinitely | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, who was banned and removed from the airwaves of Geo News television channel, apologized to the country’s powerful military and said he did not want to defame the military.

A joint statement was issued by a committee formed by the Rawalpindi Islamabad Journalists Union (RIUJ), the National Press Club and Mir Tuesday.

Last week Mir, who hosted Capital Talk on Geo TV for nearly two decades, was indefinitely suspended after criticizing the military in a heated speech at a rally in support of fellow journalist Asad Ali Toor, May 28. Toor was beaten by three unidentified men in his apartment in Islamabad.

Journalists and press freedom advocates in Pakistan often accuse the military and its agencies of harassing and attacking journalists. It is estimated that the period from May 2020 to April 2021 saw 148 such attacks in Pakistan.

Mir was also attacked in 2014 in Karachi, when a gunman seriously injured him. At the time, his family blamed the country’s intelligence services for the attack.

Video of mob trying to prevent Ahmadi woman’s funeral goes viral

A video of a group trying to prevent the burial of an Ahmadi woman in a cemetery in the city of Sheikhupura has gone viral on Pakistani social media.

In the video, a violent mob can be seen trying to stop the family from burying the woman while some members of the community dig the grave. There is no confirmation if the woman was ultimately buried.

CM Usman Buzdars focal person from Pakistan’s Punjab province Azhar Mashwani said on Monday that police and other officials reached the site as soon as the incident was reported.

A Twitter user named Shaan, who is a healthcare worker according to his bio, shared the video on Sunday, after which it went viral and was shared over a thousand times.

Today, the mullahs and their supporters attacked the Ahmadis inside the cemetery, to prevent the burial of an Ahmadi woman near Safdarabad Sheikhupura.

My Pakistani compatriots, you speak for Palestine and you speak for Kashmir but how can you ignore this if you have a heart? @ ShireenMazari1 pic.twitter.com/OVjlSgug13

– Shaan (@ Shanyousaf6) June 6, 2021

“My Pakistani compatriots, you speak for Palestine and you speak for Kashmir, but how can you ignore this if you have a heart? »Read the tweet.

Several users also criticized the violence in the video, with some calling it “ethnic cleansing”.

Hello Pakistani people and celebrities with Palestinian flags and wanting to go to Jihad, do you want to shed some light on the own ethnic cleansing that is going on in your own country? https://t.co/D3kKYH3Ypb

– Amna Khan (@amnaukhan) June 7, 2021

Ahmadis, who belong to the Ahmadiyya branch of Islam, regularly face persecution and religious discrimination in Pakistan, a predominantly Sunni state. Ahmadis make up about 0.2% of Pakistan’s 208 million people.

Kashif N. Chaudhry, activist and former president of the Muslim Writers Guild of America, also shared the video with the caption: “Imagine the pain. The mourning of a deceased loved one. And then have them attacked and disrespectful in this way? “

He added, “Where is humanity? At least leave the dead Ahmadi alone.

Imran Khan wants all of his government programs and events to be in Urdu

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications on Monday issued a notification that all future events and ceremonies will be held in Urdu, the national language.

The notification mentions a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office, dated June 3, which contains instructions for the conduct of all events and ceremonies in Urdu.

The prime minister wished that from now on all programs of events / ceremonies organized for the prime minister be held in the national language (Urdu), the letter said.

pic.twitter.com/aCFdYIE4qs

– Dr. Nausheen (@DrNausheenPTI) June 5, 2021

The decision to ban English from official programs, ceremonies and other engagements has been implemented with immediate effect.

Federal IT and Telecommunications Minister Syed Aminul Haq was quoted in Business Recorderas as saying that the change of language was “the best example of respect for the Constitution”.

He further hopes that according to the order of the Supreme Court, Urdu will also soon be implemented in all federal and provincial departments.

By the way, according to the last census in Pakistan, carried out in 2017, only 7% of the population mentioned Urdu as their mother tongue.

Mughal Emperor Jahangirs tomb needs 100 million rupees to avoid decomposition

The tomb of Mughal Emperor Jahangirs in Shahdara requires conservation work that will cost around 100 million rupees, to save the monument from further degradation, Dawn reports.

The Shahdara Monument Complex, located across the Ravi River from the walled city of Lahore, is a historic site of several Mughal era monuments.

According to the General Directorate of Archeology and the Department of Tourism, conservation would include decorative work on the red sandstone facade, landscaping of lawns, embellishment of frescoes and paintings.

Previously, funds worth Rs 10million had been released for fiscal year 2020-2021 to repair the walkways, red sandstone minarets and the eroded perimeter wall on the east side of the tomb.

However, the monument continues to decay due to weather conditions, woodworms, fungi, white ants, termites, flooding and more.

Emperor Jahangir was born in 1569 and ascended the throne at the age of 36. He died after reigning for 22 years on October 28, 1627 in Rajouri, Kashmir, on his way back to Lahore.

