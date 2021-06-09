$ 250 billion bill to compete with China approved: Democrats, officials unite to win tech competition with Beijing

The senator approved the biggest investment in scientific research in decades with a $ 250 billion spending program designed to keep the United States up to compete with China.

The Senate on Tuesday approved an overwhelming majority of bills aimed at facilitating US production of semiconductors and the development of artificial intelligence and other technologies, especially in the face of intensifying international competition from China. .

A 68-32 vote on the bill shows that China’s economic confrontation is a matter of connection between the two parties in parliament. This is considered rare in times of division, as Democrats come under increasing pressure to change Senate rules to overcome opposition and the Republicans’ stalemate.

At the heart of the bill is an urgent $ 50 billion allocation to the Commerce Department to increase semiconductor development and manufacturing through research and incentive programs previously approved by Congress.

Joe Biden, who appeared at the Cuyahoga Community College Manufacturing Technology Center on May 27, said he was eager to sign a new spending bill for his office. Supporters of the plan say it is the biggest investment in science and technology in decades.

This bill is designed to counter Chinese force (photo, Xi Jinping Jintao). In recent years, the semiconductor market share has declined significantly in the United States.

Employees can be seen walking through a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Malta, NY, March 16. Most of the fund’s $ 250 billion (roughly $ 50 billion) will be spent on semiconductor research.

The overall cost of the bill will increase spending by approximately $ 250 billion, with most spending being incurred in the first five years.

Indeed, the United States’ share of global semiconductor manufacturing has steadily declined from 37% in 1990 to around 12% today, and chip shortages have exposed vulnerabilities in the supply chain. American.

Semiconductor chips are an important part of many electronic devices, and as the demand for technology increases, the United States is keen to produce more chips domestically.

“The principle is simple. If American workers and American businesses want to continue to run the world, the federal government is investing in science, basic research, and innovation, as it did in the decades following World War II. We have to do it, ”says Chuck Schumer. Leader of the Senate.

“Whoever wins the Future Technologies competition will be a world economic leader with serious implications for foreign policy and national security. “

Republican Representative Mitch McConnell said the bill was incomplete because it did not include a Republican-sponsored amendment. He still supported him.

Senate Leader Chuck Schumer will be seen on Tuesday as the bill passes. His team worked on some of the laws involved in the plan and spent at least two years.

Mitch McConnell, a Republican superlative in the Senate, said the bill was incomplete because it no longer included Republican-sponsored amendments. But he voted in favor

An employee making chips at the Jiejie Semiconductor Company factory in Nantong, east China’s Jiangsu Province, March 17.

“Needless to say, the final passage of this law cannot make the Senate’s final decision on competition with China,” McConnell said.

“It’s definitely not mine.”

President Joe Biden welcomed the passage of the bill on Tuesday evening, saying:

“The United States must maintain its position as the most innovative and productive country on the planet. “

The senator was overwhelmed by days of debate and amendments leading up to Tuesday’s final vote.

Schumer’s office said 18 Republican amendments would garner votes as part of the bill’s passage. In addition, the Senate has done more this year than in the last Republican-controlled Congress. He also said he had already voted for a roll call on the proposed amendment.

The bill enjoys bipartisan support, but a core of Republican senators are worried about its costs.

One of the provisions of the bill is to create a new branch with the National Science Foundation focused on artificial intelligence and quantum science.

The bill approves up to $ 29 billion over five years for a new branch within the foundation and adds $ 52 billion to the program.

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul said Congress should cut the Foundation’s budget rather than increase it.

He called the institution “king of waste”.

The institution funds about a quarter of federally funded research conducted by American universities.

“This bill is just a big government reaction to weaken our country, not to make it stronger,” Paul said.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul will be seen on Capitol Hill Tuesday. He voted against the bill and said it was a waste of money

Washington’s top Democrat Maria Cantwell hailed passage of the bill

However, Washington’s top Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell said the federal government invested more in the physical sciences during President George W. Bush’s administration to keep the United States economically competitive. Has been wanted.

“At that point, we must have believed ourselves at the rendezvous of the truck where our competitors were.

“Ten years later, we are convinced that we are looking at our shoulders and realizing that the competition is intensifying,” said Cantwell, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Industry, Science and Transportation. Said.

The head of the Republican Party committee also expressed support for the bill.

“This is an opportunity for the United States to strike a blow against the unfair competition seen in Communist China,” said Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker.

Senators wanted to strike a balance by paying attention to China’s growing influence.

They want to avoid inciting divisive anti-Asian rhetoric when hate crimes against Asian Americans escalate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other measures have exposed national security concerns and target money laundering programs or cyber attacks by organizations representing the Chinese government.

Infrastructure projects in the United States also include a “by America” clause.

The senator added a clause that reflects a change in attitude towards China’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As new investigations into the possible link between the origin of the virus and laboratory research, this will block federal funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The city will block the first case of coronavirus. I recorded some.

It is not clear whether the bill will be approved by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, and the science committee is expected to review the House of Representatives shortly.

California’s leading Democratic House of Representatives Ro Khanna has worked with Schumer for two years on the legislation in the bill, the biggest investment in science and technology since the Apollo space flight plan a half ago -century. Mentionned.

“I’m sure a great product will be on the president’s desk,” Schumer said.

Biden looks forward to working with the House of Representatives on the bill and “looks forward to signing the bill as soon as possible.”