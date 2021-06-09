It was not until Jokowi’s time that the purchase of staple foods would be taxed, shout traders





Suara.com – The government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is considering adding fiscal objects to increase the state revenue coffers. One of the topics covered is to make basic products or basic necessities subject to value added tax (VAT). The Indonesian Market Traders Association (Ikappi) also strongly protested against the political discourse. IKAPPI President Abdullah Mansuri said the government was seen as unresponsive to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, where he said almost the entire community was negatively affected by Covid-19. “In addition, the policy was deployed during a pandemic and the current economic situation is difficult,” Abdullah told Suara.com on Wednesday (09/06/2021). Read also:

Jokowi directly observes the implementation of mass vaccination at RSUI Depok City Currently, he said, traders in the market are experiencing difficult conditions as more than 50% of trading turnover has declined. Meanwhile, the government is seen as unable to stabilize food prices in recent months. “We have a hard time selling because the economy is in decline and the purchasing power of people is low. This is what we want to add more VAT to, how not to go bankrupt,” he said. he worried. He also strongly protested against the government’s speech and called on President Jokowi to cancel the speech. “We strongly protest against these efforts and as an organization that brings together market traders in Indonesia, we will make efforts to protest to the president so that the relevant ministries do not make efforts that make it difficult for our members ( market traders) ”he said The government will impose a value added tax (VAT) on basic goods, in addition to mining or drilling products taken directly from the source. Read also:

President Jokowi examines Jabodebek light rail project This will be indicated in the expansion of the VAT object as regulated in the revision of Law number 6 of 1983 concerning general provisions and tax procedures (KUP) which will be discussed with the DPR next year.







