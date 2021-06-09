President examines mass vaccination against Covid-19 in Tangerang regency





After reviewing the implementation of mass vaccination against Covid-19 at the University Hospital of Indonesia (RSUI) in Depok, West Java, President Joko Widodo again reviewed other mass vaccinations against Covid-19. This time, the vaccination was centered at the indoor stadium, Kelapa Dua Sport Center, Tangerang Regency, Banten, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. “This afternoon, I just saw the mass vaccination process in Tangerang Regency, Banten Province, up to about 10,000 people in general, both old people, old people, educators, all of them, ”the president said in his statement to the spot after the article. The Head of State considers that the vaccination process carried out by the management in the field went well. The president wants similar vaccinations to take place not only in Tangerang regency, but also in other regions so that the national vaccination target can be achieved immediately. “We want the vaccination process like what was done in Tangerang regency in large numbers, this is also done by other provinces, by other regencies / cities so that our pursuit speed of 700 thousand per day for June and 1 million a day for this vaccination is really what we can catch up with, ”he explained. The President also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all parties, especially the Minister of Health, for their continued efforts in implementing the national immunization program. The president hopes that vaccination can protect against the Covid-19 pandemic. “We hope this will protect us all from the spread of Covid,” he said. Note, based on data from the Tangerang District Health Unit, there were 79,194 people targeted for vaccination in Tangerang District. As of June 7, 2021, 84,302 people had received the first dose of vaccination and 67,325 people had received the second dose of vaccination. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Governor of Banten Wahidin Halim and Regent of Tangerang Ahmed Zaki Iskandar also accompanied the President in the vaccination review.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos