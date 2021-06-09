Sunil Gavaskar snubs Imran Khan and Malcolm Marshall to name two bowlers he feared most





Sunil Gavaskar snubs Imran Khan, Malcolm Marshall to name two bowlers he feared the most. | Photo credit: IANS

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar named two bowlers he feared the most during his playing days. The former Indian captain is considered one of the best batsmen of all time and has met some of the fastest bowlers during his international stint. The first batsman to reach the 10,000-point mark in the cricket test, Gavaskar was a tough puzzle for bowlers to break in the game’s longest format.

Gavaskar ran into some of the best fast bowlers in the world during his playing days. The famous West Indian quartet of Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner and Colin Croft, Pakistani Imran Khan, Australia’s Jeff Thomson, Dennis Lillee and England’s Ian Botham were among the fastest bowlers of their time.

While Gavaskar did well against most of them, he named two bowlers he feared the most during his career. The Indian legend chose the great Roberts of the West Indies for his ability to put out a batsman at any stage of the game and former Australian race leader Thomson for his breakneck pace.

“Two bowlers that I feared in terms of the pace and quality of the bowling. In terms of pace I think Jeff Thomson was the fastest and in terms of being able to get out at any time it was Andy Roberts, along with Malcolm Marshall , Richard Hadlee and Imran Khan just below. But Andy had the great ability to get you out even if you went over 100. He was the pitcher you had to be most vigilant against, ”Gavaskar said in an interaction. on Cricket Analyst Post on YouTube.

Roberts, who picked up 202 wickets in 47 tests, is considered the father of modern West Indian fast bowling. Thomson, who scalped 200 wickets in 51 tests is considered one of the fastest bowlers to play the game.

Gavaskar also named the legendary Sir Viv Richards as the best opposition batsman of his day, describing him as someone who would go after bowlers from the start and take the opposition play off.

“Who was the best batsman I’ve seen? I think everyone agrees it’s Viv Richards for the way he dominated the opposing attack. He just took the game away from him. So he has to be the best opposing hitter I’ve seen, ”said Gavaskar.

