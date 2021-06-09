FACT CHECK: President Jokowi Hoax removing post of Minister of Religion Yaqut





Merdeka.com – The news of the abolition of the post of Minister of Religion by President Joko Widodo, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, circulated on social networks. The information is mentioned through a video titled “LATEST NEWS TODAY JUNE 4, 2021 – JOKOWI; COPOT; MENAG YAQUT; LATEST NEWS“from the C&N Channel Youtube account on June 4, 2021. Youtube Search From merdeka.com search results, the video titled LATEST NEWS TODAY JUNE 4, 2021 – JOKOWI; COPOT; MENAG YAQUT; LATEST NEWSThe uploaded C&N Channel Youtube account does not contain an official statement or information on the removal of the post of Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. The content of the video contains only criticism due to the ban departures from the hajj to Saudi Arabia, as well as from the hajj funds. “So if the government is busy doing ideological assessments of its citizens, the radicals, and its Minister of Religion from the start of his term has been busy immersing himself in cosmetic issues, then they won’t fail to guarantee the right of its citizens to make the pilgrimage. “ Then, no official information was found concerning the abolition of the post of Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. In an article from merdeka.com titled “Gus Yaqut: Ministry of Religion is the Ministry of All Religions” from December 23, 2021, it was explained that Yaqut Cholil Qoumas or who is familiarly called Gus Yaqut officially became the Minister of Religion of the Republic. from Indonesia to replace Fachrul Razi. The post was handed over on December 23, 2021 at the Ministry of Worship of the Republic of Indonesia, Jakarta Center. Also present was the former Minister of Religion, Fachrul Razi, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid. Conclusion President Information Jokowi The dismissal of Yaqut Cholil Qoumas as Minister of Religion is a hoax. There is no official information on the news. Yaqut Cholil Qoumas replaced the former minister of worship, Fachrul Razi, since December 23, 2021. Do not be easy to believe and double check all the information you get, make sure it comes from a reliable source, so that it can be justified. [lia]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos