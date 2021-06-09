Entrepreneurs welcome Jokowi’s green industry plan in North Kalimantan

Jokowi emphasizes the development of environmentally friendly green industries

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo is focused on developing a green economy, including green industrial zones. This is in line with the commitment of a private company, PT Kayan Hydro Energy, which will build a Hydroelectric Power Plant Project (PLTA) in North Kalimantan.

Kayan Hydro Energy’s director of operations Khaeroni said the company developed the concept green industry since 2011. Kayan Hydro Energy is the initiator and initiator of the hydroelectric project consisting of five waterfalls on the Kayan river, Long Peso district, Bulungan regency, North Kalimantan.

“We have done various things related to the electrification of industrial and port needs. For ten years, we started what President Jokowi said, such as technical, social, economic, cultural studies, as well as socialization and the authorization process for the development of hydropower is completed, “he said. he said in an official statement on Wednesday (9/6).

According to him, the company was rated 5A3 by Dun & Bradstreet. Since 2019, Kayan Hydro Energy has been carrying out pre-construction work and this year the company has prepared the first infrastructure activities to support the construction of the Kayan Cascade Hydroelectric Power Plant, which has the potential to generate nine thousand megawatts of power. electricity.

“What the company has done is, among other things, the construction of roads from the local government road to the location of public facilities along the 4.2 kilometers. In addition, the project and the construction of the road between the public facilities and the Kayan Cascade hydroelectric power station are seven kilometers away, ”he said.

Kayan Hydro Energy also delivered project equipment, built explosives storage warehouses to facilitate labor and many other activities. Once the construction of the explosives warehouse is completed, KHE plans to carry out blasting work to build a road to the dam site and this activity is carried out outside the forest area.

“Because the Forest Land Use Permit (IPPKH) is pending determination by the relevant agencies. The obligations and the entire process have been fulfilled and have in principle been approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (KLHK), but are still awaiting determination, ”he said.

Kayan Hydro Energy’s investment value in this hydropower plant is US $ 17.8 billion, with more than Rs.2 trillion disbursed by the company. This figure does not include the financing of infrastructure and industrial development.

Kayan Hydro Energy also signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with Sinohydro Corporation Limited, one of the world’s largest hydropower developers, on October 31, 2018.

“The goal of the Kayan hydropower plant is still in line with the original plan, which is that construction will be completed in 2024 and the commercial operation date (COD) will be in 2025,” he said.

In the future, it is hoped that the PLTA development project will run optimally, so that this great source of energy can be integrated with the Tanah Kuning-Mangkupadi Industrial and International Port Zone (KIPI). In the industrial field, PT Indonesia Strategis Industri, as a synergistic partner of Kayan Hydro Energy, also carries out various activities in the field, including the acquisition of land.

“We have obtained permits and are currently acquiring land for approximately 1,500 hectares this year and will continue to grow to 5,000 hectares. Once the land acquisition is complete, next year we will continue the stages of land maturation, particularly in the form of storage, compaction, etc. “, did he declare.

Previously, during the opening of the 2021 National Development Planning Deliberation (Musrenbang) on ​​May 4, 2021, Jokowi focused on the development of environmentally friendly green industries. The electrical energy used to meet the needs of the green industrial zone also comes from new and renewable energies (EBT).

“The transformation of new and renewable energies must start with a green economy, green technologies and green products must be enhanced in order to be competitive in the global market. We planned to build a green industrial park, a green industrial zone in North Kalimantan, ”Jokowi said at the time.