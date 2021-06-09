Bilawal preventively “rejects” the next 2021-22 budget





Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a rally to unveil the party’s manifesto for the 2018 general election at a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 28, 2018 Reuters / Faisal MahmoodBilawal “rejects” the next budget for FY2021-22, saying that “the selected prime minister made a selected budget”. PPP chairman says Rs 30 billion for the health sector is “absurd”. [proposed] the budget also allocated only 5.5% of funding to the education sector.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday “rejected” the next budget for fiscal years 2021-22, saying that “the selected prime minister has made a selected budget which will in no way be accepted.”

According to a statement released by the Bilawal House Media Cell, the PPP chairman strongly condemned the decision of the National Economic Council to allocate a “meager” fund for the health and education sector in the next budget.

He demanded an increase in the funds allocated so that the country can tackle the coronavirus pandemic head-on.

Allocating just Rs 30 billion to the health sector in the next budget is absurd. With this allocation, the PTI government delivers the population to the epidemic.

He added: “By devoting only 3.3% of the budget to the health sector, it is clear that the incompetent PTI government does not see health as a top priority.

Government has earmarked 2.1 trillion rupees for national development in upcoming budget: Asad Umar

PPP chairman said 68 billion rupees of the proposed budget was allocated to “please PTI assembly members” while “only 5 billion rupees were set aside for epidemic prevention “.

“The unfair and anti-popular budget also allocated only 5.5% of funding to the education sector,” the statement read.

Imran Khan has made a joke of the nation’s future, Bilawal said, as quoted in the statement.

The PPP chairman said that the “mafia” working under Imran Khan “claims to focus on development projects which were inaugurated but never completed.”

Mr. Prime Minister! If the country is not developing by building roads, then why have you increased the development budget by 38%? He asked.

Asad Umar says Murad Ali Shah Center will spend for people of Sindh, not for his government

Bilawal also criticized Imran Khan’s government for “allocating more development budgets to provinces where the PTI government reigns.”

With this decision, Imran Khan has proven that he does not see himself as the prime minister of the whole country, he said.

