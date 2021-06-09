China Calls US Global Competition Bill “Full of Cold War Mentality”

China has torn the United States apart over a new global competition bill that aims to undermine Beijing’s goals.

China called the bill “full of cold war mentality and ideological prejudices.”

The bill would inject $ 250 billion into research and development to make the United States more competitive with China.

China on Wednesday issued scathing criticism of a bipartisan bill aimed at making the United States more competitive with Beijing on the world stage by injecting billions into research and development.

The foreign affairs committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress in a statement denounced the bill as “full of cold war mentality and ideological prejudices.”

“It slanders China’s development path and its domestic and foreign policies,” the statement added. by the Washington Post.

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, passed Tuesday in the Senate, would provide $ 250 billion to invest in a range of research and development areas from space exploration to computer chips to help challenge economic and military might growing from China. The bill also provides $ 300 million for the express purpose of countering China’s political influence.

President Joe Biden supports the bill, but it has yet to be passed in the House.

Biden has made tackling China’s growing influence around the world a top foreign policy priority, framing it as part of a larger battle between democracy and autocracy.

“We are competing with China and other countries to win the 21st century. We are at a great turning point in history,” Biden said in his first speech to Congress in late April.

The Biden administration has also increasingly criticized China for human rights abuses, imposing sanctions on Chinese officials in March for what Secretary of State Antony Blinken has denounced as the “genocide” of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Even before Biden won the 2020 election and took office, top pundits warned that the United States and China were on the brink of a new cold war similar to what has been seen between the States. United and the Soviet Union in the 20th century. In a veiled message to Biden at the end of January, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned of the consequences of a new Cold War.

“Building small circles or starting a new cold war, rejecting, threatening or intimidating others, voluntarily imposing decoupling, supply disruption or sanctions, and creating isolation or estrangement will only push the world towards division and even the confrontation, ”Xi said. at the time.





Chinese President Xi Jinping.

LEO RAMIREZ / AFP via Getty Images







Meanwhile, Blinken objected to the growing competition between Washington and Beijing being labeled as such.

“I resist putting labels on most relationships, including this one, because it’s complex,” Blinken said in a statement. interview with the Financial Times may’s beginning. “And like I said, if you look at it, we have unfortunately seen in recent years the Beijing government act more repressively at home and aggressively abroad. And when I look at the relationship, I see aspects. contradictory. I see competitive aspects. I see cooperative aspects all three. “

Bonnie Chan, a member of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, recently told Insider that the US-China competition does not yet fit the profile of a “cold war.”

Chan said there was “no doubt” that this was “great power competition,” but that it was “not exactly” a cold war so far.

“The intensity of China’s territorial disputes, as well as the level of US involvement on the other side of the conflicts, is not high enough to warrant characterization of the Cold War,” Chan said, while adding that the interdependence of the American and Chinese economies also makes it difficult to say that the competition has reached the same extent as the Cold War.

“There was much less economic cooperation between the two blocs during the Cold War,” Chan said. “Today, the supply chains for most products span multiple regions. There are segments of the economy where China is striving for independence, such as semiconductors. But for most of the other segments, the United States and China depend on each other for suppliers and buyers. It is difficult to envision significant economic decoupling other than in limited sectors. “