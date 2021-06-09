No school tax on phone calls





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a proposal to deduct Re1 from every phone call for the education tax in the next federal budget for 2021-2022.

The Prime Minister’s National Task Force on Science, Technology and the Knowledge Economy – led by renowned scientist Dr Attaur Rehman – had proposed that an education tax be imposed on every call from a landline or mobile to raise funds to be used to promote literacy, education and the knowledge economy.

Sources from the Ministry of Finance told The Express Tribune that the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders opposed the proposal, which the prime minister also later rejected. “So this proposal is not part of the budget,” an official said.

When Prime Minister Imran Khan sold the vision of Naya Pakistan to Pakistanis, he dreamed of revolutionizing the country on several fronts. Although anti-corruption efforts and housing programs monopolize much of the spotlight, they were not just facets of Naya Pakistan’s dream.

An oft-overlooked part of the dream is to convert Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy – something Prime Minister Imran spoke about in December 2019. In fact, the Prime Minister even set up a task force to this end – co-chaired by him and Dr. Rehman.

However, this working group has little to show in terms of practical efforts and the projects, which were to pave the way for the knowledge economy vision, remain confined to government documents.

When it was set up, the working group was tasked with ensuring that the technological needs of the various sectors of the country are met using locally developed solutions.

According to sources, 35 different tech projects were given the green light around the same time the task force was formed and the government pledged billions of rupees to them.

Many projects were to be entrusted to the Ministries of Informatics, Agriculture and Industry as well as the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and the Commission for Higher Education (HEC).

But no real funds for the project have been released over the past 18 months and with little real work, the knowledge economy vision remains a pipe dream.

In what amounts to a missed opportunity, one of the 35 projects, had it been developed, would have greatly assisted efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in health project has reportedly enabled hospitals to use AI solutions to diagnose patients infected with the coronavirus, sources said. According to them, Dr Rehman handed over the project to the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) in Karachi.

