Was PM Modi happy to meet Thackeray?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the subject of the Maratha quota which was recently overturned by the Supreme Court.

This one-on-one meeting between the leaders sparked speculation about the bitter ties between the BJP and Shiv Sena, who were old allies.

Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Modi at his residence in Delhi on 8e June. Maha CM Thackeray led the delegation to the Maratha reserve, Cyclone Tauktae relief and other issues. After the meeting, Modi and Thackeray had a separate meeting. No details of this meeting were disclosed. According to the senior leader of Shiv Sena, the meeting lasted for half an hour and political issues regarding the state were discussed.

“We met with the Prime Minister on important state issues and gave him notes on everything. He seriously heard us and promised to look into them. We hope the prime minister will solve the problems in a positive way, said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray. The issues relating to the Metro carport, GST compensation and the new vaccination policy were also discussed with the prime minister according to reports.

Ashok Chavan, Chairman of Maharashtra’s Sub-Committee on Maratha Quotas, said: So we asked the Prime Minister to initiate the legal process. Even if states get the booking authority from socially and economically backward (ESCB) classes, this will not be helpful due to the upper limit of 50% for booking. It is necessary to relax this limit. The Prime Minister assured us that he would get information on this and take further action.

Asked about the separate meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said Yes, we had a separate meeting. We may not be together politically, but that doesn’t mean we’ve broken our relationship. I did not go to meet Nawaz Sharif. There is nothing wrong with meeting Modiji in person. Tomorrow, tell my colleagues the same and go and meet him.

Welcoming the new vaccination policy announced on Monday, said: We now expect the obstacles we face to be lifted and all people, not only in Maharashtra but across the country, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Last month, Uddhav Thackeray wrote to the Prime Minister asking him to take action to declare the state’s Maratha community as a socially and educationally backward caste so that they can claim a reservation in education (12%) and jobs (13%).

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks and Cabinet Minister Shri @AshokChavanINC called the PM arenarendramodi. @OfficeofUT @CMOMahashtra pic.twitter.com/aiJRzKRiyl – PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 8, 2021

Maratha quota

The 5e In May 2021, a constitutional bench of five judges from the Honorable Supreme Court declared the benefits of the reservation to the Maratha community, raising the quota limit to 50% as unconstitutional.

SC overturned the findings of Judge NG Gaikwad’s Commission which led to the enactment of the Maratha Quota Law and overturned the Bombay HC judgment which validated the Maharashtra State Reserve Law of 2018 for socially and educationally backward classes

The SC also considered that such a separate reserve for the Maratha community violated Article 14 of the Indian Constitution which provides for the right to equality.

On May 31, the government of Maharashtra extended EWS (economically weaker section) benefits – including 10 percent reservation – to the Maratha community.

Pratheeksha Pawaskar Journalist, Goa Chronicle Law Student, University of Mysore. Criminal psychology and constitutional law are subjects of my personal interest. More of a Philomath (sucker for knowledge) with a great sense of humor. Always stand up for what’s right. Connect with me on Twitter Read my other articles

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects the views of the author. Goa Chronicle may or may not agree with the views of the author.