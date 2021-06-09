Donald Trump hosts fundraiser for New York Rep Elise Stefanik





Former President Donald Trump is hosting a fundraiser for Northern State Representative Elise Stefanik at his New Jersey golf course on Wednesday night, The Post can reveal.

“On our way to Bedminster to visit my friend President Trump for our biggest #TeamElise fundraiser ever! Republicans and the American people have never been more energetic and excited to defeat the far left and save our country! And we proudly love our American flag, ”Stefanik tweeted Wednesday.

Trump favorite Stefanik (R-NY) was elected president of the House Republican Conference last month, the third-highest-ranking executive. She replaced Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), A frequent critic of Trump.

Trump has publicly backed Stefanik’s candidacy for the leadership position, calling her a “gifted communicator.”

Stefanik recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Trump first plans to meet Stefanik one-on-one at his Bedminster National Golf Course around 4:30 p.m., followed by an hour-long panel discussion with around 20 top donors and a larger reception from 6 p.m. where he will address a room of around fifty donors.

Stefaniks’ team told The Post that more than $ 250,000 has been raised for the Elise Victory Fund so far, and that major donors such as Karen and Jay Kemmerer, owners of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, based in Wyoming, attend the event.

Stefanik has emerged as one of Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo’s earliest and fiercest critics amid multiple scandals surrounding his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and sexual harassment accusations against him. She called him America’s “worst governor”.

She was also a strong supporter of Trump during the former president’s impeachment hearings.

