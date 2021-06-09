Australia must act to slow Indonesia’s drift towards China, ex-minister says





With Australian borders closed and Indonesia having been hardest hit by COVID-19 in the region, – it has recorded 1.86 million cases in total and more than 51,000 deaths – Morrison and his ministers have resorted to Zoom diplomacy with regard to Jakarta. From left to right: Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesian leader Joko Widodo’s special envoy, meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday. Credit:Getty Images Jodi Mahardi, spokesperson for Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Jokos’ special envoy and coordinator for cooperation with China, said visits between Australian and Indonesian officials were hampered by restrictions in both countries. In general, countries make diplomatic trips where there is an exemption [of travel policy] for the ministerial level, he said. Maybe Australia has a different policy, including having its officials travel outside of Australia. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and a spokesperson for the minister, Senator Marise Payne, have been contacted for comment. Lembong does not believe Australia’s relationship with Indonesia has been affected by the move to virtual talks, arguing that it is probably the best it has ever been. Morrison’s first overseas visit as Prime Minister was to Jakarta in 2018 and he returned there in 2019, the same year the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed. Australia also offered Indonesia a $ 1.5 billion loan last November after it entered recession. Loading However, some Indonesian experts argue that Australia is in danger of losing ground. Despite the pandemic, Jakarta has seen a constant flow of high-level diplomatic visits, underscoring the importance many countries place on relations with Indonesia, said Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia program at Lowy. Institute. If they want to capitalize on the improved bilateral relations of recent years and live up to rhetoric that Indonesia is Australia’s closest friend, Australian ministers must also appear in Jakarta. Ross Taylor, president of the Perth-based Indonesian Institute, said the situation was exacerbated by the government withdrawal last year of Australia’s then-Indonesian ambassador Gary Quinlan for health reasons. Loading What worries me is that Indonesia doesn’t seem to care too much, he said. Professor Tim Lindsey University of Melbourne University argues the government should not be criticized for being cautious because the virus outbreak in Indonesia is even worse than the number of cases suggests. He said the real problem with the relations between the two countries was not at the level of the rulers, but at the level of the neighboring giant’s lack of understanding among the population. Indonesia is a blind spot in our national consciousness. With a view to an open and free Indo-Pacific, Quad executives announced in March their intention to deliver 1 billion doses of vaccine to Southeast Asia by the end of 2022 and step up coordinated efforts on climate change and emerging technologies. – with Karuni Rompies Get a rating directly from our stranger Correspondents on what makes the headlines in the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos