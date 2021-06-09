Increase in PSM to increase farmers’ incomes and improve living standards, says Prime Minister Modi

The decision was made in the best interests of the farmers, he said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, the government slightly raised the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by 72 per quintal to 1,940 per quintal for the 2021-22 campaign, while the rates of legumes, oilseeds and cereals have been sharply increased.

Among cash crops, cotton MSP was increased by 211 per quintal to 5 726 for the medium fiber variety, and by 200 per quintal to 6,025 for the long staple cotton variety for the 2021-22 campaign (July-June).

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Cabinet has approved the MSP of 14 kharif crops for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and farmers will get a 50-85% return on their cost of production.

Allaying misgivings about the MSP, the minister said there were doubts about the MSP a few months ago when new farm laws were passed in parliament. At the time, the Prime Minister and I assured that the policy of the MSP was there and that it would also continue in the future.

The government regularly sets the MSP for Rabi and Kharif crops. Wheat and rice purchases are made through the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI), while pulses and oilseeds go through other agencies, he added.

“Therefore, there is no need to be apprehensive. The MSP (on agricultural crops) is there, the supply of the MSP is underway, it (MSP) is being increased and will also continue to the future, ”said the minister, announcing Kharif’s MSP. harvests for the 2021-22 crop year.

For the 2021-22 crop year, Tomar said the government has increased the MSP of paddy (common variety) from 72 to 1940 per quintal from 1,868 per quintal during the period last year.

The MSP of the grade A paddy variety was also increased by 72 to 1,960 per quintal this year from 1,888 per quintal last year.

Paddy is the main Kharif crop, planting of which began with the onset of the southwest monsoon. The Met Department has forecast a normal monsoon for the period June-September.

Among coarse grains, the government has increased the MSP of jowar (hybrid) by 118 to 2,738 per quintal from 2,620 per quintal last year. A similar increase was made to the support price of the jowar (Maldani) at 2,758 per quintal for the 2021-22 campaign.

The government increased the bajra support price by 100 to 2,250 per quintal from 2 150 per quintal last year, while the support price for ragi was increased by 82 to 3 377 per quintal from 3,295 per quintal last year.

The support price for maize was slightly increased by 20 to 1,870 per quintal for the 2021-22 campaign from 1,850 per quintal last year.

Separately in a statement, the government said that concerted efforts had been made in recent years to realign PSM in favor of oilseeds, pulses and coarse grains to encourage farmers to expand to greater area under these crops and adopt the best agricultural technologies and practices, to correct the imbalance between supply and demand.

“The additional emphasis on nutrient-rich nutri-cereals is to encourage its production in areas where rice-wheat cannot be grown without long-term negative implications for the water table,” the statement added.

To boost pulse and oilseed production and reduce the country’s dependence on imports, the government increased the support price of tur 300 to 6,300 per quintal for the 2021-22 campaign from 6,000 per quintal last year.

A similar increase was made in the case of urad to 6,300 per quintal for the 2021-22 campaign. The moong support price has been increased by 79 to 7,275 per quintal for the 2021-22 campaign against 7,196 per quintal last year.

Among oilseeds grown in Kharif, the government has increased the maximum support price for sesame from 452 to 7,307 per quintal for the 2021-22 campaign, against 6,855 per quintal last year.

The government has increased the support price for groundnuts by 275 to 5,550 per quintal for the 2021-22 campaign, against 5,275 per quintal last year, while the MSP of sunflower seeds was increased by 130 to 6,015 per quintal from 5,885 per meter.

However, the support price for soybeans (yellow) was slightly raised by 70 to 3,950 per quintal for the 2021-22 campaign, from 3,880 per quintal last year.

The support price for niger seeds has been increased by 235 to 6 930 per quintal from 6,695 per meter.

To achieve self-sufficiency in the production of pulses, the government said that a special Kharif strategy has been prepared to be implemented in the coming Kharif season 2021.

A detailed plan for expanding the area and improving productivity for tur, moong and urad has been formulated. As part of the strategy, all available high yielding seed varieties (VHY) will be distributed free of charge to increase the area through intercropping and monoculture.

Likewise, for oilseeds, the government has approved an ambitious plan to distribute high-yielding seed varieties free of charge to farmers for the Kharif 2021 season in the form of mini-kits.

The special Kharif program will bring an additional 6.37 lakh of hectares under oilseeds and is expected to produce 120.26 lakh quintals of oilseeds and edible oil amounting to 24.36 lakh quintals, the government said. .

On fertilizers, the minister said the government had recently raised retail prices for diammonium phosphate (DAP) in line with world markets, but the government has increased the portion of subsidies to ensure that farmers continue to obtain key soil nutrients to 1,200 per bag during the Kharif season.

With PTI inputs

