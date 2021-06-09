Don’t expect Pakistan to host US military bases – The Diplomat





Publicity

Washington seeks to maintain an anti-terrorism infrastructure in the region after its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Officials from both sides, including US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, have confirmed that Pakistan and the United States have held talks on the issue. While Sullivan stressed that the discussions were constructive, Pakistani interlocutors pointedly refused to host drone bases for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Responding to a wave of speculation about the prospect of Islamabad giving military bases to the United States, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has categorically stated that Pakistan will not give any military base to the United States. He went on to say that Pakistan would look out for its own interests, saying that granting basic rights to the United States is not seen as beneficial.

While the hasty withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan will likely force Washington to repeatedly coax Islamabad to reconsider its stance on the issue, Pakistan is unlikely to succumb to US inducements and pressures. There are three factors that will explain Pakistan’s persistence and inflexibility in extending basic rights in the United States.

First, the consistency with which Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vehemently opposed his country’s past relations with Washington left little room for his government to acquiesce to the demands of the United States. Before coming to power, Khan was a staunch critic of US drone strikes in Pakistan, even launching a campaign against them. However, Khan’s criticisms were not only directed against the United States and its authoritarian behavior, he also lambasted successive Pakistani governments for what he saw as selfish and interest-based connivance with Washington. Therefore, in his statements prior to assuming power, Khan vowed to wage the war on terrorism without being seen as an appendage of the United States.

It is noteworthy that, even after taking the reins, Khan has repeatedly stressed the need for a balanced and mutually beneficial relationship with the United States. In addition, Khan reaffirmed that Pakistan would only become an American partner for peace in the future. With Khan having taken such maximalist positions in his policy towards Washington, his government granting the United States basic rights, which could pave the way for kinetic action from and on Pakistani soil, will be politically very damaging for him. Such a drastic change of course may not only turn public opinion against Khan, but also raise many questions about his ability and power to take the lead in the fields of foreign and security policy. This, in turn, would undermine Khan’s same-page mantra regarding civil-military relations. Senior Pakistani officials including Qureshi and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf also hinted at Khan’s well-known approach to the war on terror and Pakistan-U.S. Relations as one of the main factors preventing Pakistan from committing to hosting US bases. With all of this in mind, a Prime Minister’s turnaround will be more costly than ever.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Second, Pakistan assisting the United States in its efforts to keep tabs on the Taliban would likely vitiate the country’s ties to the powerful Afghan group. Pakistan can hardly afford to tone down its relations with the Taliban, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are the most dominant player in the Afghan political landscape. Capturing district after district since the announcement of the withdrawal of American troops, the Taliban seem well placed to come to power in Kabul. In such an environment, Pakistan appearing to help the United States retain combat and surveillance capabilities for use against the Taliban and other groups, would not be welcomed by the Taliban.

Having already warned Afghanistan’s neighbors against the historic mistake of allowing the United States to operate military bases, the Taliban would certainly not agree to Pakistan taking such a step. They could accuse Pakistan of withering under American pressure. The ill will which could emanate from the strained relations between Pakistan and the Taliban could harm the fundamental interests of Pakistan, in particular those related to the presence of terrorist shelters in Afghanistan. If Islamabad is seen as a real pillar of Washington’s counterterrorism scaffolding, the Taliban could continue to encourage hostile groups to target Pakistan. With Pakistan making an inexorable link between the prospect of strengthening regional connectivity and peace in Afghanistan, arousing hostility from the Taliban would be like shooting yourself in the foot. In other words, Pakistan will seek to avoid being seen as a Washington bidder.

Diplomat BriefWeekly newsletterN

Learn about the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific.

Receive the newsletter

Third, Pakistan allowing the United States to use military bases for combat missions will likely be of concern to two of Pakistan’s neighbors: China and Iran. That the two countries are adversaries of the United States is all the more disturbing. Washington has called Beijing the greatest threat to US national security. Coupled with the United States’ aversion to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), this means that if Pakistan allowed American forces to operate outside its territory, Washington would almost certainly use this advantage to keep an eye on the CPEC. , which should expand and gain momentum. Pakistan and China would not want the United States to physically hide around CPEC hotspots, including the critical port of Gwadar.

Publicity

Besides China, Iran will also be directly affected if Pakistan allows the United States to settle near that country. If Pakistan pledges to provide a foundation for the United States, not only will Khans attempt to reestablish ties with Iran will be discredited, but its role as mediator in conflicts involving Iran, Saudi Arabia and the states. United will also be called into question. In addition, Pakistan’s delicate balance in the Middle East will be upset, presenting a plethora of challenges laden with serious security implications for Pakistani policymakers.

Thus, Pakistan letting the United States use its bases will only add to the country’s tally of external security concerns and internal political strife. At a time when Pakistan is looking to jump on the geoeconomics train, this is exactly what it cannot afford.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos