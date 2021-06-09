There are 280 points, BPH Migas 5 years constantly checks BBM 1 BBM price

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– For the umpteenth time, BPH Migas inaugurated the 1 Price Fuel Gas Station (SPBU). This time, the inauguration took place simultaneously for 27 distributors of the 3T zone distributed in different regions of Indonesia, located at TBBM Siantan, Pontianak (06/09/2021).

With the addition of 27 1-price fuel dispensers, there are a total of 280 1-price fuel service stations, where previously until the end of 2020, 253 1-price fuel dispensers had been inaugurated in the 3T region (Front , Outermost, and remotely).

Present at the inauguration ceremony, the head of BPH Migas M Fanshurullah Asa with the team, the deputy governor of West Kalimantan Ria Norsan, the EGM of PT Pertamina (Persero) MOR VI Kalimantan Freddy Anwar, the SAM Pertamina West Kalimantan Weddy Surya Windrawan and several representatives of the Government of the Regency where BBM is priced 1. inaugurated.

BPH Migas Chief Fanshurullah Asa said in his speech that raising awareness of 3T Zone with 1 Price Fuel is an effort to achieve energy justice. With the presence of BBM 1 Price, it is hoped that the economy can be driven regionally. It is a part of President Joko Widodo’s Nawacita which calls for development to start with the periphery.

The addition of single-price fuel distributors for certain types of fuel and special national missions will certainly facilitate public access to energy needs, particularly in the 3T zone. One-price fuel is also a fair form of energy for the whole community.

“It is at the same time an economic renewal, changing the mindset of development from the periphery, the 3T zone must be erected into new poles of economic growth, not only from the cities where all the facilities are The price of fuel is not only an embodiment of justice but at the same time an engine of the economy in the 3T region and anticipate the gap between the 3T and urban areas. there are no more marginalized areas, ”said Ifan, colloquially known as the head of BPH Migas.

Since the instruction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo at the end of December 2015 to implement the BBM 1 award program and the publication of Regulation No. 36 of 2016 of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources as As derived from the mandate of the Oil and Gas Act, BPH Migas has always been consistent in overseeing the BBM 1 award program launched by President Jokowi. BPH Migas has successfully overseen the implementation of the BBM 1 Price program from 2017 until now.

It was recorded that from 2017 to 2019 170 distributors of 1 BBM Prize (160 PT. Pertamina and 10 PT. AKR Corporindo) were inaugurated, in 2020 83 distributors were inaugurated, and today 27 distributors were inaugurated, bringing a total of 280 BBM distributors (SPBU) 1 The prizes are distributed in various locations in the 3T zone throughout the Republic of Indonesia.

The presence of BBM 1 Price is eagerly awaited by the community, especially in the 3T region. In fact, the enthusiasm of the government of the Regency for the BBM 1 award program, there are currently new proposals from the regions which reach 769 locations outside the government’s target of 500 locations by 2024. The proposal is currently evaluated by BPH Migas and the Ministry of Energy. and mineral resources.

Ifan added, to ensure the availability and distribution of fuel outside of the 3T site, Pertashop has the possibility of being developed as an alternative choice. With an investment of around 300 to 500 million, it is possible to distribute Pertamax fuel that is not subsidized, cleaner and more respectful of the environment. “There could also be other alternatives, namely sub-distributors that distribute subsidized fuel and missions. The only difference is in the transportation costs set by the local district government and closed consumers,” said Ifan.

Concluding his remarks, the head of BPH Migas advised the Deputy Governor of West Kalimantan, Ria Norsan, to make the best use of the existence of the port of Kijing. The very strategic location of the port should serve not only local but also national West Kalimantan. With a 22 m deep draft, large ships, including large tankers, can dock and unload there.

In addition, West Kalimantan Deputy Governor H. Ria Norsan said in his speech that the successful development of BBM 1 Price is expected not only during construction, but more importantly during supervision, so that it is perfectly targeted, has the right volume and is not misused. “It is a very noble goal according to the 5th precept. Pancasila, social justice for all Indonesians,” he said.

According to the explanation of BPH Migas and Pertamina with the BBM 1 price program, the price of fuel in zone 3T will be the same as in urban areas, usually different due to transport costs, so it is extraordinary that the prices are the same. The era of pandemic slows economic growth, hope the existence of BBM 1 Price can help the process of returning to economic growth.

It’s EGM PT’s turn. Pertamina (Persero) MOR VI Kalimantan, Freddy Anwar, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed to host the inauguration of 27 locations of 1 Price BBM Distributor. With the inauguration of 27 service stations for 1 price, this means that to date Pertamina has 270 distributors of 1 price fuel. For the Kalimantan area until 2024, it is planned to have 96 distributors and 41 of them are in West Kalimantan. To date, in West Kalimantan alone, there are 17 fuel dispensers for 1 price.

“BBM 1 Price is a mandate of the state for justice for the people, the state is there for the people. This is the legacy of BPH Migas in the days of Pak Ifan as head of BPH Migas , thank you for your support, ”said Freddy. He hopes that the community can make the most of it, just in time so that the budget for its needs can be used for other things with the existence of this cheap fuel. “Pertamina, including in West Kalimantan, is ready to continue supporting what is assigned to it by BPH Migas,” he said.

The 27 One Price BBM points that were inaugurated include one (1) point in Riau Islands province, three (3) points in West Nusa Tenggara, seven (7) points in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), five (5) points at West Kalimantan, North Kalimantan one (1) point, Gorontalo one (1) point, Central Sulawesi two (2) points, South Sulawesi one (1) point, Moluccas one (1) point, North Moluccas one (1) point, Papua four (4) points. For West Kalimantan, they are in Menukung, Melawi Regency, Kayan Hulu, Sintang Regency, Sungai Melayu Rayak, Ketapang Regency, Melinating Landak Regency and Tumbang Titi, Ketapang Regency.

