Government poll: protest not disrupted due to Trump photoshoot | Nation / World





WASHINGTON (AP) An internal investigation determined that the decision to forcibly evict racial justice protesters from an area outside the White House last summer was not influenced by the then president’s plan, Donald Trump, to organize a photo op there.

The Home Department’s Inspector General’s report on Wednesday concludes that the protesters were cleared by the United States Parks Police on June 1 so that a contractor could begin installing new fences.

Protesters were protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after a then-Minneapolis policeman knelt at his neck and pinned him to the ground for about 9 and a half minutes. Half an hour after protesters in Washington were forced to leave the area with pepperballs and flashbangs, Trump walked through Lafayette Park amid the lingering smell of pepper spray and gave a brief speech while holding a Bible in front of Saint John’s Church.

Park police officials had already planned to clean up the area and began implementing the operational plan hours before they learned of a possible presidential visit to the park, Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt said. in a press release accompanying the report. We determined that the evidence did not support the conclusion that the USPP cleared the park on June 1, 2020, so that President Trump could then enter the park.

The report determined that the decision to expel the protesters was justified, but law enforcement at the scene had failed to communicate effectively with each other and failed to warn protesters of the impending crackdown.

The findings, which deny any political influence over decisions and cite the fog of war confusion for any missteps, are likely to be dismissed as insufficient by critics of last summer’s crackdown.

Lafayette Park, the Washington hub of last summer’s nationwide wave of racial justice protests, is under the jurisdiction of the park police; this agency comes under the Ministry of the Interior.

The new report focuses on the park’s police decision-making and its complicated interactions with various law enforcement entities, including the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department.

He points out that the USPP and the Secret Service did not use a shared radio channel to communicate and determines that weaknesses in communication and coordination may have contributed to the confusion during the operation.

Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!

Get the latest news, sports, weather and more straight to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos