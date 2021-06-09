Takeaway: US looks to Gulf to help break deadlock in Nile dam dispute

Hotspot: Nile Dam dispute shapes security realignment in Horn of Africa

Shuttle diplomacy resumes:American envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman was in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates last week to defuse a potential conflict between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).Samuel Card here has the history of why the United Arab Emirates, which has close ties with the three countries, is emerging as a diplomatic intermediary and a key partner in this effort.

Why is this important:For Ethiopia, GERD offers the hope of a boost for its economic and energy development, potentially positioning it as an exporter of electricity in the region. For Egypt, the Nile is vital in another way, supplying over 95% of its water needs; Sudan, too, depends on the water from the Nile. The two countries are concerned about the disruption of the dam’s water supply and have called for an internationally negotiated agreement to manage its water flow. Mohamed Said reflects here the great concern in Egypt over recent developments, and Abdallah Kadri reports on a new “popular front” to protect Egypt’s access to Nile water.

Landmarks :Ethiopia holds elections on June 21, which will be a referendum on the prime minister Abiy Ahmeds policies. The elections had been delayed from August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GERD is a burning nationalist issue; Abiy cannot be seen as giving in to the pressure. Ethiopia is threatening to refill the GERD for the second time in July, a staged process that takes at least five years to fill the dam and make it operational. The move raised concerns in Egypt and Sudan that the flow of the Nile would be disrupted again this summer.

Realignment:The GERD dispute is linked to a realignment in the Horn of Africa.Abiy, who received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for making peace with the Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki, aligns with Eritrea to quell unrest in the Tigray region, which is becoming a regional conflict. The military operations of Ethiopian, Eritrean and proxy forces have been condemned for human rights violations by the United States and the international community. The conflict has sometimes spread to Sudan. In addition to this new partnership with Eritrea,Ahmed Gomaa reports that Ethiopia is considering building military bases in the Red Sea. Mohammed magdy written here about the correlation between the Nile dispute and Egypt’s expansion of its own regional security network; Cairo recently concluded a military deal with Kenya, in addition to expanding security ties with Sudan, Uganda and Burundi.

Last word:The risk of military conflict around the dam may be low, but the Nile dispute is an important issue for all three parties. A diplomatic offramp that will save face could be in the works, perhaps after the Ethiopian elections. It is also possible that the dispute ends up in the Security Council, but the parties and mediators might prefer mediation conducted at the regional level, with American engagement. , the crisis prompted Egypt to consider new approaches to water management, in particular through contacts with China, such as George mikhail reports.

Erdogans’ decisive encounter with Biden

As NATO heads of state flock to Brussels for the annual Alliance Summit next week, all eyes will be on the President Joe biden and his Turkish counterpartRecep Tayyip Erdoğan.

High on the agenda for their long-awaited June 14 meeting is continuing friction over Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made S-400s and the country’s subsequent expulsion from the US Joint Strike Fighter program. F-35. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the Biden administration’s support for Kurdish forces in Syria and Washington’s refusal to extradite a Pennsylvania-based cleric. Fethullah Gülen.

The Turkish leader has a delicate balance in front of him. As Metin Gurcan writes, Erdogan remains stuck between an overwhelming need for a thaw in his strained ties with Washington and the task of selling it to his bosom at home, where anti-American sentiment is high, not least because he often has it. fed itself.

Turkey-killing robots in Libya

A new report from the United Nations indicates that fighters in the civil war in Libya have been hunted down and engaged remotely by armed drones equipped with artificial intelligence probably deployed by Turkey.

Military sources confirmed Metin Gurcan that Turkish-built Kargu-2 drones were operating in Libya, where Ankara provided military support to the Tripoli-based government of national unity (since replaced by the government of national unity). The sources, however, denied that the drones relied on AI to select and hit targets and instead claimed that the operators on the ground were humans, in other words, made the decision to strike.

The UN report sparked nationalist euphoria in the pro-government Turkish media, which hailed Kargu-2 as further evidence of the advancement of the domestic defense industry under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Outside Turkey, debate continues over whether these deadly autonomous weapons should be banned from war.

Lapid, not Bennett, hold the strings

Right-wing leader Yamina Naftali Bennett is preparing to become Israel’s next prime minister, but its leader Yesh Atid Yair Lapid, not Bennett, who will be the ultimate arbiter in Israel’s new government.

He has concentrated enormous power in his own hands, Mazal mualem written from Lapid. Under the proposed rotation deal, Lapid will first serve as prime minister and deputy foreign minister. But like Bennett, he too will have a veto over government decisions and together they will take the lead. The arrangement is quite remarkable, given that Bennett campaigned on Lapid’s dangerousness.

Knesset to decide fate of new government on Sunday, with coalition against PM Benjamin netanyahu, at least at the time of publication, should prevail with a razor thin majority.

Arab Israelis divided over Raam Abbas leader

The inclusion of the Mansour Abbas– led by Ra’am, an independent Arab party, in the emergence of the new Israeli government is historic. But are Arab Israeli voters impressed?

As Afif Abu Much | Some fear that a dangerous precedent has been set by Abbas focusing singularly on narrow issues vital to Israel’s Arab community, such as pushing for recognition of Bedouin villages in the Negev region.

It remains to be seen how much influence Abbas can wield in the eight-faction governing coalition, but for some supporters the Ra’am party leader has at least succeeded in ending Netanyahus Far West’s treatment of Arab citizens of Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Jews and Arabs are not giving up on coexistence after the violence in the mixed cities last month, as Abu Much reports here.

Reconstruction of Gaza starts slowly

The Gaza Strip has a long way to go to recover, after more than a week of fighting between Israel and Hamas that reduced parts of the already impoverished Palestinian enclave to rubble.

Rasha Abu Jalal has this analysis of how competition between the PA and Hamas over reconstruction funds could slow down the reconstruction process.

At the same time, anonymous Hamas sources in the Lebanese media threaten the militant group to resume fighting if Israel prevents Qatari aid from reaching Gaza, writes Hana Salah.

As residents of the coastal enclave continue to pick up the pieces of last month’s 11-day conflict, Ali tagged tells how many women in Gaza manage to make ends meet by selling handicrafts on social media.

What were they reading: “Midnight in Cairo”

Raphael Cormack tells the stories of enterprising women, including the vaudeville star Rose al Youssef and nightclub singer Munira al-Mahdiyya, who revolutionized the Egyptian entertainment industry at the turn of the 20th century by his new book Midnight in Cairo,which tells the stories of Egyptian women asking to be heard as they assert their wishes, claim their rights and make room for themselves. Check back next week for the Andrews podcast with Cormack.

A cool thing: Egyptian relics in Saudi Arabia

Long-standing lost artifacts dating back to the Egyptian era King Ramses III could be buried in Saudi Arabia, Agar Hosny written. Archaeologists have already found evidence of Egyptian trade in northern Saudi Arabia, including hieroglyphic inscriptions of Ramses. With an excavation scheduled for November, archaeologists hope to shed light on the pharaohs who sent trade missions to the Arabian Peninsula more than 3,000 years ago.

What were we listening to: Al-Monitor interviews Israels Lapid, Bennett

If all goes according to plan, an unlikely coalition of Israeli parties will end Netanyahu’s 12-year rule on Sunday. In case you missed them, and even if you didn’t, check out Ben caspits podcasts from last year with premier pending, Naftali Bennett, and the man who orchestrated the political downfall of opposition leader Netanyahu Yair Lapid.