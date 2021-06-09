Tomar must resign for his comments, Congress says





The minister said earlier the government was ready for talks other than repealing farm laws



Congress has called for the resignation of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for his comments that the government is ready to discuss any option other than repealing the three farm laws. Speaking to reporters, Mr Tomar said: “These laws are in the best interests of farmers, we have spoken to them and even today we are ready to discuss. If they want to talk about options other than repealing these laws, we are ready to deliberate and find a solution. Also read: Hold further discussions with farmers, Akali Dal told the Center Congressman Supriya Shrinate at a virtual press conference said if it wasn’t to repeal the three farm laws, farmers would have to discuss the weather with the government. She said it was an illogical and callous statement. She accused Narendra Modi’s government of being stubborn and arrogant. A person who is insensitive and oblivious to the plight of farmers does not have to be the Union Minister of Agriculture, she said. Ms Shrinate said farmers are sitting in the scorching Delhi heat continuing their protest even as 600 people have lost their lives in the turmoil. Farmers have been demonstrating in the capital for over six months. Farmers, she said, don’t protest on a whim, they are forced to protest because of anti-farm laws. Narendra Modi’s government is not ready to give up its love for industrialists and wants to hand over to them a food industry worth 25 lakh crore, she said. She reminded the BJP that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed he was just a phone call away and now his minister says they are not ready to talk about repealing the laws.

