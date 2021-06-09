China is specter of the party as Biden aims to rally democracies on trip to Europe | American foreign policy

The unifying theme of Joe Bidens’ European tour this week is a country that will not be at any of the meetings and may not even be mentioned in the final releases: China.

Before embarking on his first trip abroad as president, Biden made it clear that the competition between the world’s democracies and its authoritarian regimes, especially Beijing, is the defining global challenge of the time, with an all-out victory. except warranty for the United States and its allies.

To win, the president believes that the Democratic camp will need to show much greater cohesion and ambition in response to the world’s biggest problems, including climate change and the pandemic.

This will be his central message at a series of summits over the next few days: G7 leaders in Cornwall, NATO and the EU in Brussels, then a face-to-face with Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

As Russia is seen as the most aggressive autocracy in the short term, meddling in elections, launching cyber attacks and renewing military pressure on Ukraine, Biden focuses on the long term challenge of a China economically prosperous and militarily assertive, increasingly under the exclusive control of President Xi Jinping.

Biden recently converted to this assessment Just two years ago, he said fears of a China increase were overblown.

Is China going to eat our lunch? Come on man he said an audience in Iowa in 2019. I mean, you know, these aren’t bad people, guys. But guess what? It is not competition for us.

The months that followed shook this complacency. During a two-hour phone call in February, according to the the Wall Street newspaperXi explained to Biden at length how China intends to surpass the United States as the preeminent power in the world.

The president is said to be preoccupied with the theme, raising it persistently in private and public conversations. In his Washington Post Commentary On Saturday of his trip to Europe, Biden mentioned China four times.

This is a defining question of our time: Can democracies come together to deliver real results for our people in a rapidly changing world? asked the president. Will the alliances and democratic institutions that have shaped much of the last century prove their ability against the threats and adversaries of modern times? I believe the answer is yes. And this week in Europe, we have the chance to prove it.

Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, argues that the issue is central enough in the thinking of presidents to deserve the title of Biden Doctrine.

A Royal Navy ship is pictured near St Ives as security preparations are underway for the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Cornwall. Photograph: Phil Noble / Reuters

In his view, the United States is in a system of governance competition with China, writes Wright in Atlantic Wednesday. Its response is not to spread democracy at gunpoint or even to promote democracy per se, but to show that democracy can be effective at home and abroad.

Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe at the Bidens National Security Council, said the stakes in terms of global competition made this moment in relations with Europe comparable to the aftermath of the Second World War.

Our countries laid the foundations for the world economy after World War II. We wrote the rules of the road, based on shared democratic values ​​of fair competition and transparency, Sloat said during a discussion of Bidens’ trip to the Center for New American Security.

It is time for the US and the EU to consider updating these rules, she added, citing joint efforts to tackle Covid and joint action on the climate emergency.

The facts of the trip themselves underscore the renewed centrality of the transatlantic partnership. Biden is the first president since Jimmy Carter to make Europe the destination of his first trip in office. The US-EU summit will be the first since 2014, and NATO leaders will hold their first meeting and issue their first joint communiqué since 2018.

While reaffirming the American commitment to collective security at the heart of NATO, questioned by Donald Trump, Biden seeks to push the alliance to look further east.

Sloat said it was important for NATO to take action to ensure it is properly positioned to deal with new threats.

China is one of those, and I think the leaders will take stock of the need to adapt to the strategic challenge that Beijing poses to our security, prosperity and collective values, she said.

Some European allies are reluctant to foment what they fear will turn into a new cold war. The British hosts of the G7 summit do not want to alienate Beijing before the COP26 meeting on climate change in November in Glasgow. China is unlikely to be singled out in the leaders’ statement at the end of the Cornish summit for this reason.

The focus will be on demonstrating unity and common purpose, for example, by announcing a new global vaccine production initiative, an arena in which the West is in direct rivalry with China.

This could involve addressing constraints on raw materials, manufacturing, production, distribution, storage, and also working together to help prepare for future threats, said Daleep Singh, deputy security adviser. national.

And we will do all of this unconditionally, unconditionally, and for the sole purpose of trying to save lives.

The key message, said Singh, was to show unity around a set of shared values ​​and to project self-confidence that our democratic way of life works and that we can meet the world’s greatest challenges.