Bruneis’ disastrous mission – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Thu, June 10, 2021





01:32

0

1

Editorial

Release

To restore the credibility of ASEAN, which was undermined by the visit of Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister, Erywan Yusof, and ASEAN Secretary General, Lim Jock Hoi, to Myanmar on behalf of the regional bloc Last week, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is not expected to waste time on the matter with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, president of ASEAN for this year. The Sultan, who is also Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance of the country, must correct the serious mistakes made by his two senior diplomats. The most fatal mistake was a press release posted on the official website of the ASEAN Secretariat following the June 4-5 visit. In the statement, which was later deleted, Lim mentioned the supposed titles of the Burmese junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing and others present at the meeting. It was an open recognition of the junta, while ASEAN only recognizes General Hliang as Commander-in-Chief of the Burmese Army. ASEAN maintains its recognition of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, even after General Hliang seized power in a February 1 coup. Yusof had previously violated the norm by traveling with Lim to Myanmar and meeting General Hlaing without prior notification and returning home without informing other ASEAN foreign ministers. Even at the ASEAN-China foreign ministers meeting in Chongqing, China on Monday, Yusof was reluctant to share the results of his mission to Myanmar. The priority to resolve this diplomatic blunder is for ASEAN to announce its special envoy to Myanmar, as agreed by ASEAN leaders and General Hlaing at a special summit at the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta on April 24. The Sultan of Brunei, as president of ASEAN, was tasked with choosing the envoy, but the selection process was very slow. Indonesia appointed former foreign minister Hassan Wirajuda, but realizing that the Burmese military feels more comfortable with Thailand, ASEAN foreign ministers unofficially agreed that Hassan would be accompanied a Thai official. Myanmar must accept the candidate (s) as part of the April 24 consensus, as continuing negotiations would save the junta time and render the five-point agreement unimplemented. It is difficult to deny the impression that the Burmese army dictated the candidacy of a special envoy to ASEAN, as evidenced by a press release issued by the junta after the meeting with the two Brunei envoys. The Sultan of Brunei is known for his strong commitment to the unity and cohesion of ASEAN, and therefore, he will be very willing to continue the regional effort to restore democracy and justice in Myanmar. Although it seemed that the Sultan was initially reluctant to co-host the Special ASEAN Summit in Jakarta with President Jokowi, his presence and strong leadership were instrumental in the success of the meeting, which resulted the five-point consensus with General Hlaing. The Burmese junta has so far failed to convince ASEAN of its commitment to consensus. The longer the challenge lasts, the more ASEAN humbles itself and the more serious the plight of the Burmese people. President Jokowi, as the de facto leader of ASEAN, and other ASEAN leaders, should take firm action to quickly end the Myanmar conundrum.







