ENGLAND fans and pubs alike yesterday begged Boris Johnson to call the time on the Covid killjoy tongs so the country can start a Euro 2020 alcohol boom.

The six-restriction rule will apply when the Three Lions, led by Harry Kane, play their first two games against Croatia and Scotland, thwarting fan enjoyment on a large scale.

And pressure was mounting on Boris to stick to his guns and end hospitality restrictions on June 21 as excitement mounted ahead of tomorrow’s big tournament to kick off.

The call came as a poll found the vast majority of soccer revelers miss the action of the ads with half the chance of watching games in their premises if restrictions are lifted.

Data from the British Beer & Pub Association revealed that 85% of pub football fans believe the current restrictions will ruin their fun for Euro 2020 this summer.

The results of a survey of 1,000 regulars showed that the Covid rules could tarnish the centerpiece while pushing desperate pubs out of business.

It showed that 91% said they missed watching games at the pub when they were completely closed during closings.

But half said they would be more likely to return to watch Euro 2020 in their ad if all ad restrictions were lifted.

Currently, pubs are required to ensure that a social distancing of one meter and more is in place, to operate table service only, and to ensure that face masks are worn when they are not seated.

Group sizes are also limited to six, and standing in a bar or standing while drinking is not allowed anywhere.

BBPA leaders pleaded with the Prime Minister to stick to his guns and lift all restrictions on June 21, in time for England’s final group game against the Czech Republic the next day.

The tournament, delayed compared to last summer, is seen as an essential springboard to return to normal service.

And if pubs, supermarkets and shopping streets are able to monetize them properly, it could give the economy a $ 5 billion boost.

Millions of fans will spend $ 1 billion to drink 120 million pints, with the same amount going on food and alcohol for house parties.

This will include 100 million burgers and 80 million sausages and 100,000 new barbecues to cook them. There will also be 20 million pizzas sold and 500,000 new TVs to watch the games.

Pub bosses across the country are praying for a repeat of England’s epic run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018. It sparked sales of an additional 40 million pints.

But UK Hospitality has predicted that a two-week delay in easing restrictions could cost the industry around 1.5 billion.

Ad retailer Greene King has warned he will lose a crippling million a day in every English football game that goes without the rules being relaxed.

But yesterday pub boss and Sheffield United fan Adam Chamberlain, 43, flapped the flag of England and all other European countries as he prayed for the long-awaited rule change.

He decorated his Greene King boozer, The Big Tree in Sheffield, with 500 flags and 2,000 feet of streamers.

Adam spent 36 hours painstakingly pinning the flags of each nation, while placing the flags of St Georges and two giant inflatable England mascots on pole position.

He said: I like to think this is the best decorated pub in the UK.

We wanted to do something special for the Euros because it’s been a pretty tough year and everyone was buzzing about it. We wanted to cheer up and get everyone excited and think about going big or coming home.

Once I started putting up flags for the euros, I couldn’t stop.

Everyone in the company is so excited after such a terrible 18 months. Euro 2020 is vital for our business and it will be a big football celebration. But if England do as well as I hope the restrictions end on June 21 and this heatwave continues, it will be a summer to remember.

I don’t want to come forward, but I have a feeling it’s coming home.

Bank in Boris An end of all foreclosure restrictions on June 21 is needed to restore the economy to its full mojo, a Bank of England boss has said. Andy Haldane, Banks’ chief economist, said the UK’s recovery was becoming a gangbuster and overtaking that of other major economies around the world. But he believes easing all restrictions would be great for the economy and put the mojo back into businesses and workers.

Elsewhere, an entire housing estate was wrapped in English flags yesterday as pleasure-hungry fans ditched Covid fears and caught Euro 2020 fever instead.

Residents of the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south-east London, spent days hanging banners and flags on their balconies, lampposts and walls.

One of them, Chris Dowse, 42, said: I saw that one of my neighbors, Alan, had put up some flags.

I thought Oh, that sounds nice, and I looked over to the other block and saw that a lady had put up some flags as well.

But it didn’t look like it was over, so I said to Alan, let’s get some more.

We ended up buying more and more and then we all got together and said Okay, we were doing it right and we did the whole estate.

The entire estate was also adorned with flags during the England race to Russia three years ago.

But this year there will also be a Scottish flag.

Chris said: The guy who lives there, his father was English and his mother was Scottish.

They both sadly passed away in the last 18 months or so, so he put the Scottish flag on one side, to honor his mother, and the English flag on the other side.

We also got a Portuguese flag and had to have a German, French and Spanish flag.

If you want to hoist your flag, as long as you are in the championships, put it up for yourself.