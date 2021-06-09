Mayra Zulfiqar: Police arrest man in Lahore for murder of London woman who refused marriage proposals





Pakistani police have arrested a man for the murder of a young London woman who was found strangled in an apartment in Lahore last month.

Mayra Zulfiqar, a 25-year-old Belgian national who lived in London with her family, was found shot and strangled in an apartment in Lahore on May 3. Police were alerted to the murder by an anonymous caller.

Police have now arrested Zahir Jadoon, who BBC News said had a relationship with Zulfiqar. His lawyer denied that his client was involved in his murder.

Mr Jadoon and Saad Butt were first described by police as the main suspects in the case, before officers said they were also investigating whether a hired gun killed Zulfiqar.

The Zulfiqars family are in Pakistan seeking justice for their murder. Her uncle Mohammed Nazeer alleged that Mr Jadoon and another man threatened his niece after she refused their marriage proposals.

But the second person named by Mr. Nazeer was not arrested by the police. He cooperated with the police in the investigation.

Zulfiqar arrived in Pakistan two months ago from the UK to attend a wedding. According to local media, she asked local police for protection of Mr. Jadoon.

Last month, her father Muhammad Zulfiqar asked Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai for help, asking her to advocate for justice for her daughter.

My dear daughter Malala, I am calling you for the love of God, please raise your voice for my daughter. She was like your sister. Your voice is heard. The only difference is you went abroad after studying here and my daughter came to Pakistan to serve humanity, he told The Associated Press.

He also asked for help from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Zulfiqar had remained in Pakistan after visiting family and was living with a friend in the apartment where she was found dead with two gunshot wounds and signs on her body indicating that she had been tortured.

At the time, police arrested two men who had offered to marry them, to determine if they were involved in the murder, but said they were also seeking to have other suspects arrested.

According to her father, Zulfiqar graduated from a London law school and wanted to work as a lawyer in Pakistan to provide free legal assistance to the poor.

