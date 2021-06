Relaunch free rationing program for migrants, urge activists to Prime Minister Modi

The Center must operationalize recent Supreme Court orders aimed at ensuring the welfare of migrant workers by reviving and expanding last year’s Atma Nirbhar program to provide free rations to these workers and others in the need who do not have ration cards, according to three activists who are interveners in the case before the higher court. They wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all chief ministers to push for the urgent implementation of Supreme Court orders on May 13-24, ordering all migrant and stranded workers to receive dry rations and food. cooked food. In this time of crisis, it is unreasonable not to provide basic nutrition and social security to the country’s economically vulnerable workers, says the letter to the prime minister, written by Anjali Bhardwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar. At a time when the government has a record food grain stock of 100 million tonnes according to the FCI website and there is acute distress among the working poor, this stock must be used to provide rations to anyone who needs it. The food safety net should not only be reserved for ration card holders, they added. Double crisis The Centre’s current COVID-19 relief program only provides additional free grain to ration card holders, while last year the Atma Nirbhar Bharat program offered free food to eight lakh migrants, stranded workers. and others without ration cards. This year the situation is even bleaker, with people facing the intense dual crisis of health and economic distress, which has grown into the most severe humanitarian crisis in decades. The meager savings available to the working poor have been used up to cope with last year’s lockdown, the letter said. Also read: Supreme Court orders Center and states to immediately provide free transport, food and shelter to stranded migrant workers The activists also urged the prime minister to ensure that the Supreme Court’s instructions regarding the registration of migrants, the unorganized sector and construction workers are also followed. Many of the states’ actions involve early actions by the Union government, they said. In the letter to chief ministers of all states, activists called for cooked food to be provided to migrants through community kitchens, as the court ordered, aside from the distribution of dry rations. They also called for cash transfers to be made as compensation for loss of livelihoods due to state-imposed lockdowns, stressing that they were essential in helping vulnerable communities cope with expenses such as rent, medical needs, milk, cooking oil and gas.

