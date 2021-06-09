President Joko Widodo virtually opens PKB XLIII on June 12, 2021

DENPASAR, NusaBali.com Bali Arts Festival XLIII 2021 officially begins Saturday (12/6/2021). In particular, President Joko Widodo will open Bali’s largest arts festival from Jakarta State Palace at 11:00 a.m. WITA.

The Covid-19 pandemic situation prevented the Head of State from going directly to the Island of the Gods as had been done in previous years, except in 2020 when the PKB was abolished because a new pandemic struck the country.

The PKB, which will last until July 10, 2021, will be held in a hybrid fashion, namely a combination of offline / offline and online / online. A number of restrictions were also imposed offline, including the opening of the library in the Ksiarnawa Building, Bali Provincial Cultural Park or known as the Art Center.

The Ksirarnawa building is actually capable of accommodating up to 500 people, but this year’s opportunity is limited to 200 people, Ni Wayan Sulastri, head of artistic and cultural staff for Bali province, said on Wednesday ( 9/6/2021).

This limitation of the number of participants takes into account the strict application of procedures, while keeping a distance. Even guests must have a negative swab test result. The guests present were officials and cultural observers, including I Made Bandem.

The preparations which have been made by the committee are final and only await the confirmation of the invited officials. The recording team and ISI Chancellor Wayan Adnyana also left for the State Palace to make the technical preparations for the recording with President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana.

In the meantime, for those who wish to attend the opening of the XLIII Bali Arts Festival in 2021, they can go through the national television TVRI and Bali TV. “Because the situation is still in a pandemic period, the wider community was therefore unable to attend the XLIII opening ceremony of the Bali Arts Festival 2021”, added the coordinator of the creative team. 2021 XLIII PKB, Kadek Wahyu Dita.

Dita also added that the Kisrarnawa building will later be decorated with a nature theme and will be held on Friday 11/21/21. He hopes the opening ceremony will go smoothly and as planned.

The theme of PKB XLIII in 2021 is Purna Jiwa: Prananing Warna Kerthi (the soul full of the breath of the tree of life) which means glorifying the trees / forests as a symphony of universal harmony towards a prosperous life with a perfect soul . The arrangement for the opening of the PBK XLIII in 2021, the first one sings the national anthem Indonesia Raya, followed by the prayer, then the Bandana Mangala Yuda Children’s Dance, then plays the teaser video for the PKB XLIII in 2021, then he There is a report from the Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster, After that the remarks of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the same time opened the PKB XLIII 2021 marked by the kayonan plantation, then showing a video of Peed Aya (parade) Pratiti Warna Kerthi, and Rekasadana) for the ballet Wreksa Kastuba produced by ISI Denpasar. * rma