Politics
President Joko Widodo virtually opens PKB XLIII on June 12, 2021
DENPASAR, NusaBali.com Bali Arts Festival XLIII 2021 officially begins Saturday (12/6/2021). In particular, President Joko Widodo will open Bali’s largest arts festival from Jakarta State Palace at 11:00 a.m. WITA.
The PKB, which will last until July 10, 2021, will be held in a hybrid fashion, namely a combination of offline / offline and online / online. A number of restrictions were also imposed offline, including the opening of the library in the Ksiarnawa Building, Bali Provincial Cultural Park or known as the Art Center.
The Ksirarnawa building is actually capable of accommodating up to 500 people, but this year’s opportunity is limited to 200 people, Ni Wayan Sulastri, head of artistic and cultural staff for Bali province, said on Wednesday ( 9/6/2021).
This limitation of the number of participants takes into account the strict application of procedures, while keeping a distance. Even guests must have a negative swab test result. The guests present were officials and cultural observers, including I Made Bandem.
The preparations which have been made by the committee are final and only await the confirmation of the invited officials. The recording team and ISI Chancellor Wayan Adnyana also left for the State Palace to make the technical preparations for the recording with President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana.
In the meantime, for those who wish to attend the opening of the XLIII Bali Arts Festival in 2021, they can go through the national television TVRI and Bali TV. “Because the situation is still in a pandemic period, the wider community was therefore unable to attend the XLIII opening ceremony of the Bali Arts Festival 2021”, added the coordinator of the creative team. 2021 XLIII PKB, Kadek Wahyu Dita.
Dita also added that the Kisrarnawa building will later be decorated with a nature theme and will be held on Friday 11/21/21. He hopes the opening ceremony will go smoothly and as planned.
The theme of PKB XLIII in 2021 is Purna Jiwa: Prananing Warna Kerthi (the soul full of the breath of the tree of life) which means glorifying the trees / forests as a symphony of universal harmony towards a prosperous life with a perfect soul . The arrangement for the opening of the PBK XLIII in 2021, the first one sings the national anthem Indonesia Raya, followed by the prayer, then the Bandana Mangala Yuda Children’s Dance, then plays the teaser video for the PKB XLIII in 2021, then he There is a report from the Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster, After that the remarks of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the same time opened the PKB XLIII 2021 marked by the kayonan plantation, then showing a video of Peed Aya (parade) Pratiti Warna Kerthi, and Rekasadana) for the ballet Wreksa Kastuba produced by ISI Denpasar. * rma
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]