Sicknick’s partner says GOP is protecting Trump by blocking January 6 commission





Longtime partner of the late U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick said on Wednesday former President TrumpDonald TrumpJack Ciattarelli wins the GOP primary in the New Jersey governor’s race. his hands “for those who died in January. 6 The Capitol Riot and its immediate consequences.

“In my opinion, I think Donald Trump was the gun and these people were the trigger for him that day,” Sandra Garza told NBC’s Hallie Jackson. “As far as I’m concerned, Donald Trump has blood on his hands for those who died that day, as well as for the suicides that occurred afterwards.”

Garza told Jackson the GOP was protecting Trump, adding that Republicans did not want to support a 9/11 style commission to investigate the attack on Capitol Hill because it would “expose” him.

“It’s pure protection from Donald Trump,” she said on MSNBC. “They don’t want a full commission because they know it would expose Donald Trump to inciting a riot that day.”

Garza added that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell Senate GOP blocks bill to tackle gender pay gap Senate passes long-delayed Chinese bill McConnell: The Bill of John Lewis’s voting rights law is “unnecessary” PLUS (R-Ky.) downplaying the attack.

“I think if he’s going to throw CapitolPolice and all law enforcement under the bus, then he doesn’t deserve the protection of a dignitary,” she said of McConnell.

McConnell declined to answer Tuesday when asked if the riot was “an insurgency,” according to the Washington Post.

“If they’re going to say, all, any of them who are members of Congress who have the protection of a dignitary, and they’re going to play down the events of this day and not vote yes on a style committee 9/11, they don’t deserve the protection of a dignitary, ”Garza added. “Because if they want to say, ‘Hey, that wasn’t a big deal,’ then they mustn’t need law enforcement protection.”

Senate Republicans voted in May against a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan.6 attack by a vote of 54-35.

Garza also said that Sicknick, who was one of five people whose deaths are linked to the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, was a Trump supporter. She said she would be willing to meet with Trump for answers, but thinks he’s “too chicken” to take a meeting with her.

