Poverty reduction: lessons from China

Earlier this year, China declared the eradication of extreme poverty. For anyone trying to assess what this means for the country and indeed the world, it would be helpful to take a look at what the continuing scarcity has done to part of its population.

Just 30 years ago, in the desert villages of northwest China, it was not uncommon for brothers from the same family to share a single pair of pants. Some villagers lived in earthy caves and slept on rocky beds. Young women accepted arranged marriages for dowries worth the price of a donkey. Although hard to believe, this was the reality in Xihaigu, considered by the United Nations to be one of the most unfit places for human settlement.

Xihaigu was not the only place in China plagued by humiliating poverty. Liangshan, a prefecture in southwest China, captured the hearts of nations in 2016 with photos of children scaling a cliff with their bare hands on a vine ladder, the only thing connecting their mountain village to the local school. closer to the base of the hill and to the world beyond.

In 2012, China had 832 counties and 128,000 villages, as did Xihaigu and Liangshan. They have all been listed as priority targets of the national campaign against poverty.

The enormity of the task is mind-boggling. So it’s no surprise that when China announced the end of extreme poverty, the news sparked intense scrutiny and disbelief from some quarters. Questions were raised about the reliability of the numbers, the adequacy of the poverty standard and the cost-effectiveness of the effort. Let me address each of these questions in turn.

Who benefited from it?

According to Chinese President Xi Jinping, 98.99 million rural residents have been lifted out of poverty in the past eight years, bringing the total number of Chinese who escaped poverty to 770 million over the past four decades. which represents more than 70% of the reduction in poverty in the world. . It also means that China has reached the poverty reduction target in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule. We must not forget the fact that China has contributed the most to reducing poverty in the world over the past decade, noted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The leaders of South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka also expressed their congratulations.

Liu Yongfu, director of the government agency overseeing the effort, told reporters last year that the extreme poverty line was set at RMB 4,000 yuan (US $ 628) per year. Slightly above the World Bank’s benchmark of US $ 1.9 per day, that was only part of the package, according to Liu. The government also guarantees adequate food and clothing, safe housing, free education for children, and essential medical services.

Liangshan’s children had to climb a cliff with their bare hands on a vine ladder at the school at the foot of the hill but not anymore.

In addition to benefiting its own people, China’s experience in poverty reduction has also helped other developing countries, especially its neighbors. For example, China held a Poverty Policy and Practice Seminar for Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2007. Exchanges and similar projects on development cooperation have taken place. were carried out with the five South Asian countries as well as with China. SAARC framework, including subnational exhibitions on poverty reduction, construction of roads, airports and schools, and vocational and agro-technological training programs.

Why did it work?

China’s success in the fight against poverty can be explained by what can be called a LEAP strategy (i.e. leadership, empowerment, participation of all sectors and twin assistance). Hopefully, some elements of the strategy can help other developing countries make faster progress towards the sustainable development goal of ending poverty in all its forms by 2030.

First, the direction

A campaign of such magnitude would not have been possible without the capacity for mobilization and execution for which the Chinese system is renowned. Strong leadership is the key to achieving this.

In 2017, the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) declared war on poverty. The choice of the word made it clear to party officials that their leaders were treating the issue with the utmost seriousness and urgency.

President Xi Jinping personally took charge of the affair. He vowed no one would be left behind and warned officials against deceptive efforts.

In addition to setting an ambitious goal, President Xi also called for targeted poverty reduction, requiring tailor-made solutions for different villages and groups. This strategy avoided the simple, one-size-fits-all solution that has often created waste and discontent in a large and diverse country like China.

Second, empowerment

As a Chinese saying goes, it’s better to teach people how to fish than just feed them fish. Experience shows that people who get rid of poverty by receiving handouts instead of training would quickly fall back into poverty once aid is withdrawn.

In Liangshans’ case, young adults learned job skills to help them find jobs in the cities. Agricultural experts were sent to impart know-how on cash crops. Farmers who had only small potatoes for supper became organic strawberry growers, a business that earns more than 20,000 yuan (US $ 3,140) per capita per year.

Third, the participation of all sectors

What was most remarkable was the human resource involved in this campaign. More than 255,000 teams of three million promising party officials have been dispatched from across the country to join millions of local leaders in the fight against poverty. They were asked to stay at their posts until their villages were declared poverty free. Many of them were subsequently promoted or awarded with national distinctions. The government has spent 1.6 trillion yuan (US $ 251 billion) on this business, or about one sixth of the GDP created by the world’s second-largest economy in 2020.

Yet poverty reduction should not and cannot be the sole responsibility of government. China’s corporate sector has invested more than one trillion yuan (US $ 157 billion) in poverty-stricken areas. Many businesses have donated to rebuild dilapidated homes, create funds that reward work on village roads, or set up convenience stores that sell basic necessities at reduced prices. What did they get in return? A debt of gratitude and millions of potential customers.

Fourth, twin assistance

Richer provinces and cities on China’s east coast have also stepped forward to pair with poorer ones in the interior. For example, the coastal province of Fujian has joined forces with the northwestern province of Ningxia, of which Xihaigu is a part. When he was Deputy Secretary of the Fujian Party in the 1990s, Xi traveled to Ningxia to discuss how to help Xihaigu villagers rise out of poverty. He was at the origin of the momentous decision which led to the relocation of the villagers to more hospitable places at the expense of the government.

Min-Ning, the place name coined by Xi from a combination of Min (another name for Fujian) and Ning (the usual shorthand for Ningxia), has since flourished with the help of agricultural experts traveling halfway through across the country to teach locals how to grow grapes, gojis and raspberries and start their own wine business. Their rags-to-riches story had been adapted into a drama series that aired earlier this year. It became an instant hit with viewers young and old and received a rating of 9.4 out of 10.

After that ?

China has reason to be proud of what it has accomplished, but the battle is far from over. By keeping its promises, the CPC raises expectations. Today, the people of Liangshan and Xihaigu no longer wonder if there are enough pants or what to put on the table. They want better education for their children, more accessible health care and more comfortable retirement homes. As the CCP celebrates its centenary on July 1, 2021, it must embark on yet another gigantic task to raise the standard of living of all Chinese and move hundreds of millions of people to middle income status.

China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh all have great development potential. They have a lot to offer and contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs). Their foreign ministers agreed at a recent virtual meeting to establish a center for poverty reduction and development cooperation between China and South Asia to share best practices. China will host a forum on the role of e-commerce in rural poverty reduction and post-Covid economic recovery. No one should be left behind as the world embraces a better and shared future.

Many lessons can be learned from China’s experience in reducing poverty in all developing countries of the world. China and the nations of South Asia are natural partners, and much can be accomplished together.

(The author is a Beijing-based news commentator.)