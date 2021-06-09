Erdoan says Turkey can’t waste time on ‘criminal gang’ slanders





Photo: AA Click to read the article in Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) Chairman and Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan responded to opposition criticism over his silence on YouTube videos of Mafia leader Sedat Peker, which are at the center of politics of the country since the beginning of May. He accused the opposition of relying on “slander” by criminal groups, saying: “It is not possible for us to accept efforts to put the AK party in dirty scenarios. We are the party that fights both terrorist organizations and criminal organizations. “When we look at those who slander us, three of us, four organizations are behind them: one of them is the PKK [Kurdistan Workers’ Party] and its apparently civilian extensions. Another is the FET terrorist organization. “Another is, for a long time, the remnants of Armenian organizations. Now they have added criminal groups to it. All are fed from the same sources.” Peker, a former pro-government mafia boss who left the country at the end of 2019, made YouTube videos on mafia-state relations in Turkey to “settle scores” with his former allies. He claims to reveal criminal activities involving several former and current government officials, Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu being one of his main targets. Beijing’s allegations include illicit arms trade with Syrian groups, international drug trafficking, sexual assault, political assassinations and interference in court cases. While government officials, including the president, have dismissed some of Peker’s claims, they haven’t particularly addressed the issue that has been at the center of Turkish politics for over a month now. CLICK – After weeks of silence, Erdoan defends Home Secretary against claims by crime boss CLICK – All articles on Sedat Peker videos Kemal Kldarolu, chairman of the main opposition of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) mentionned yesterday that “An important actor of the underworld makes statements. Newspapers, televisions discuss it. No words from those who hold power … Those who hold power and the mafia rule the state in partnership. The third partner of the Alliance people, it is the mafia. “ Elections Erdoan also warned his party against a possible repeat of the June 15 parliamentary elections, where the AKP lost the parliamentary majority for the first time in its 19 years in power. He claimed that the 2015 elections were “the parliamentary aspect of the grim scenario that began with the Gezi Park protests in 2013”. The 2015 elections should never be forgotten, the president said. Recent polls show that the AKP and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are unlikely to win a majority in the next elections in 2023. (D / VK)







