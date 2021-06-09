Garland defends DOJ’s decision to represent Trump in defamation case | Donald Trump News





Writer E Jean Carroll had accused Trump of sexual assault and sued him for defamation when he denigrated his claim.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has defended the Justice Department’s decision to continue representing Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who accused the former U.S. president of sexually assaulting her in 1990s.

The Justice Department’s job in making legal decisions is not to support any previous or current administration, Garland said in an appearance before a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday.

The essence of the rule of law is that similar cases be treated as, that there is not one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans that there is not a rule for friends and another for enemies, Garland said.

The Justice Department, which represents U.S. government officials in prosecutions related to their official duties, said this week it was continuing its defense of the former president, which began under the previous administration.

It is not always easy to apply this rule. Sometimes that means we have to make a decision about the law that we never would have made and that we strongly disagree with as a politician, said Garland, who has been heavily criticized for the decision.

Critics have argued that government lawyers should not be involved in Trump’s defense because the case concerns alleged personal behavior that allegedly took place before Trump ran for office.

In a letter to Garland, a group of 21 members of the United States House of Representatives said they opposed the decision. The department shouldn’t be spending taxpayer dollars defending former President Trump against a libel case, their decision to do so is deeply flawed, tweeted Congressman Jerry Nadler, one of the signatories.

It was not a situation where he was using his office to advance and advance United States interests, Barb McQuade, professor of law at the University of Michigan, told American media MSNBC.

He is acting in his own best interests about something that happened in his private life 20 years earlier, McQuade said.

Writer E Jean Carroll had accused Trump in a 2019 magazine article of sexually assaulting her at an upscale department store in New York City.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll, said on June 8 that she was troubled by the Biden administration’s decision to back Trump in the case. It is horrible that Donald Trump raped E Jean Carroll at a New York department store many years ago, Kaplan told Politico.

. @ TheJusticeDept shouldn’t spend taxpayer dollars defending former President Trump against a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll. Their decision to do so is deeply flawed. pic.twitter.com/CkgrdvktGg

Representative Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 9, 2021

It is truly shocking that the current Justice Department is allowing Donald Trump to lie about this, depriving our client of her day in court, she said.

When asked about the allegation while president, Trump denied ever knowing Carroll and said his claim was a lie.

In a brief filed with a federal appeals court on June 7, attorneys for the Department of Justice took the same legal position the department asserted when Trump was president.

The Justice Department argued that it did not approve of Trump’s conduct towards Carroll, although it did claim that a law governing the prosecution of federal officials justified the government’s decision to take over the defense of the former president.

When members of the White House media asked President Trump to respond to Ms. Carroll’s serious allegations of wrongdoing, their questions were put to him in his capacity as president, department attorneys wrote in a new court file .

Elected public officials can and often must respond to allegations of personal wrongdoing that cast doubt on their suitability for office.







