Muslim World League Brokers Peace Declaration Between Afghan and Pakistani Representatives





MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Muslim World League (MWL) negotiates agreement between Afghan and Pakistani leaders and a diverse group of academics to promote stability and security in Afghanistan on the basis of the principles Islamic peace and reconciliation. A signing ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 10 in the holy city of Mecca, near the Holy Mosque and the Kaaba, the holiest place in Islam.

His Excellency Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the MWL, is leading the initiative, which includes His Excellency Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan; His Excellency Mohammad Qasim Halimi, Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs of Afghanistan; and His Excellency Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Religious Harmony. Everyone will be present at the event. Leading academics will also participate virtually from Afghanistan and Pakistan. The agreement on the Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan is supported by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This agreement represents a new chapter in the growing relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” said Dr Al-Issa. “Muslim leaders and academics have an important role to play in promoting the true and moderate principles of Islam and using them to secure lasting peace in Afghanistan. This means giving priority to all avenues of reconciliation, building bridges of constructive dialogue and cooperation and alleviating the suffering of innocent men, women and children. This agreement does just that by creating a foundation to help accelerate peace efforts in Afghanistan.

The accord supports peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan by uniting government and civil society leaders on key issues of national cohesion. Elements of the agreement include a call for an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, expanded support for development efforts, commitments against terrorism and the fight against extremism, closer relations between the two neighboring countries and a assistance to the many Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan and other countries. The accord also seeks to reiterate and strengthen the bonds of Islamic unity and unity, regardless of sect.

The agreement takes place under the auspices of the MWL as a sign of the trust and productive cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and their shared vision of the MWL as a unifying force for good in the world Islamic. The MWL is an umbrella organization that promotes the true and moderate principles of Islam. Earlier this year, Dr Al-Issa met with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, where the two discussed the important role of Muslim scholars in helping end violence in Afghanistan. And more recently, Dr Al-Issa held a meeting in Mecca with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who praised the MWL for presenting the true image of Islam.

The agreement also strengthens Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a secure, prosperous and stable Afghanistan.

SOURCE Muslim World League

