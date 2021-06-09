Boston Globe Editorial Board calls for Trump to be prosecuted





The Boston Globes Editorial Board argued that former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges for obstructing justice, inciting the Capitol riot and his attempts to reverse his electoral defeat in Georgia.

There is only one way to restore deterrence and make future presidents understand that the rule of law applies to them, the drafting committee argued. The Justice Department must abandon two centuries of tradition by indicting and prosecuting Donald Trump for his conduct in power.

The board argued that Mr. Trump’s actions were so malicious while he served that it is worth breaking tradition in order to hold him accountable and hopefully deter future leaders like him.

“A commander-in-chief has done his best to overthrow democracy,” the board wrote. “He attacked his own country. Five people died. Leaving him unpunished would set a far more dangerous precedent than bringing Trump to justice. To reform the presidency so that the past four years are never repeated, the country must go beyond of passing laws: He must make it clear through his actions that no one, not even the president, is above them. “

The editorial is part of a larger board project called Future-Proofing the Chairman. The project attempts to present Mr. Trump’s case as a budding tyrant and how to prevent future authoritarians.

But imposing stricter rules on future presidents, in and of itself, is clearly insufficient. These Presidents also need a clear message, which will echo throughout history, that breaking the law in the Oval Office will in fact be punished as ethics policies and legal requirements, both existing and those that Congress will enact in the future are more than just words on paper, the board wrote.

The authors of the article acknowledged that such a move would be a huge undertaking, setting a precedent, but pointed to other democracies that had successfully sued their leaders as a proof of concept.

South Korea, Italy and France have all succeeded in judging their former leaders without provoking a domino effect thus ending their democracies.

Filing charges against former leaders is not a drastic step, the newspaper argued.

Two French leaders, Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac, have been found guilty of crimes committed during their presidency. Sarkozy was convicted of corruption and Chirac of corruption.

In South Korea, former President Park Geun-hye has been indicted and convicted of corruption.

Italian prosecutors have long sought to lay the charges against their Trump precursor, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. While Mr Berlusconi has yet to be convicted of a crime he committed while in office – and the conviction has been upheld – he has faced numerous trials for alleged criminal activity.

