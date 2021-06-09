Report to Congress on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army





The following is the June 4, 2021 report from the Congressional Research Service, Chinas Military: The Peoples Liberation Army (PLA). From the report China’s military modernization is a major factor behind the concerns of some observers about China’s rise to power, China’s intentions towards the United States and its allies and partners, and the role that China plays. yearns to play in the world. China’s military progress also sheds light on the widely held view that the United States and China are engaged in high power competition. The actions of Congress on these issues could shape and be shaped by US defense strategy, budgets, plans and programs; US policy towards China, US partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific and the region in general; and US defense industrial policies, among others. The ruling party of the People’s Republic of China (PRC or China), the Communist Party of China (CPC), is modernizing, reforming and reorganizing its army, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), to defend the interests of the Party and respond to the defense requirements set by Chinese leaders. These defense interests and demands have grown in recent decades as China’s economic and geopolitical power and ambitions have grown. The CCP’s national defense priorities include party defense; protect what it sees as China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity; protect China’s growing interests abroad; deter nuclear attacks and maintain a nuclear counterattack capability; and deterrence and the fight against acts which it considers to be terrorism. Some of the Party’s national defense goals, such as safeguarding the CCP’s control over the country and deterring nuclear attacks, have been in place for several decades. Others are more recent, such as safeguarding China’s interests abroad and its interests in space and cyberspace. China presents its military position as purely defensive, serving only to protect China’s legitimate sovereign interests. He calls his national military strategy active defense, a concept that prescribes the means by which China can defend its interests and prevail over a militarily superior adversary. This strategy allows the use of offensive operational and tactical approaches, and the PLA has developed and continues to develop capabilities to conduct offensive operations in a variety of areas. China’s current military modernization push began in 1978 and accelerated in the 1990s. Xi Jinping, secretary general and leader of the CPC, chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission and chairman of state, a continued to make military modernization a priority and linked military modernization to its main issue: the Chinese dream of a modern, strong and prosperous country. In 2017, Xi formalized three main goals for the PLA: (1) achieve the mechanization of the armed forces and make significant progress towards what the United States would call a network force by 2020; (2) essentially complete China’s military modernization process by 2035; and (3) have a world-class army by 2049, the centenary of the founding of the PRC. Xi initiated the most ambitious reform and reorganization of the PLA since the 1950s, with the aim of transforming the military into a capable joint force as well as further consolidating control of the PLA in Xi’s hands and of the CCP. After decades of modernization supported by steady increases in the defense budget and other policies that promote military-technological advances, the PLA has grown into a formidable regional army with increasing power projection capabilities. The Chinese armed forces are improving their capabilities in all areas of warfare, are superior to other regional armies in many areas, and are eroding US military advantages in some areas. The Chinese missile force, in particular, can endanger a wide range of targets in the region, including US and allied bases. However, the PLA faces significant challenges and limitations, including a lack of combat experience, insufficient training in realistic combat scenarios, limited ability to conduct joint operations, limited expeditionary capabilities, limited ability to conduct joint operations. new and largely untested organizational structure and dependence on foreign suppliers. for certain military equipment and materials. Download the document here. Related

