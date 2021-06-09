Jokowi aims to operate LRT in June 2022

President Joko Widodo has tested for the first time the Light and Rapid Transit (LRT) mode, which will serve the roads of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok and Bekasi (Jabodebek). It aims for the trial period of the LRT to begin in April 2022 so that by June 2022 it can operate to serve the community.

Why did we build the LRT? We want to build integrated mass transport. MRT, LRT, airport trains, Trans Jakarta bus are all integrated, so that people traveling from point to point are efficient, Jokowi said when reviewing LRT construction at LRT station, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), Jakarta, Wednesday (9/9) ./ 6).

Jokowi explained that the LRT’s construction progress so far has reached 84.7%. And, according to him, the proudest thing is that the LRT project is 100% a project of the children of the nation, as it was built by PT Inka, and will be operated by PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI).

So everything is done in Indonesia, including construction by PT Adhi Karya, he said.





According to him, experience in building a mode of transport is necessary for other countries to trust Indonesia’s credibility in this area. In addition. he said, currently trains made by PT Inka can be exported to various countries such as Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Earlier we tried the train, it was smooth, comfortable, the speed was also good, you can say it was quiet, very comfortable, Jokowi said.

On the same occasion, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi explained that Jabodebek’s LRT fleet will consist of 31 sets of cars and should be able to carry up to 580,000 passengers per day.

“Imagine that a train with progress every three minutes. Every three minutes there is a train and it can carry 580,000 people a day, ”Budi said.

He also said that the capacity of the LRT could be improved, so that the service is available every two minutes and carries 800,000 passengers per day.

“Imagine if this LRT goes west, south, then public transportation will become an important thing,” he said.

Access to the community must be easier

Transport observer Djoko Setijowarno warned the government that the construction of the LRT in Jabodebek would not repeat the mistakes made during the construction of the LRT in Palembang. According to him, the Palembang LRT is currently empty of passengers due to the lack of a trial period and limited public access to the service.

Don’t overlook access to unfinished stations. Must immediately build road access to every station outside of Jakarta City. Then, it provides connecting transport between residential areas and the nearest station. In 2020, PT KAI carried out the study. The importance of having a public transport network and integration of modes along the Jabodebek LRT corridor, Djoko told VOA.

Djoko said the potential to switch mode from private vehicle to Jabodebek LRT is estimated at 81%. The community, he said, hoped that light rail would reduce travel time and lower travel costs.

Djoko hopes that the government can integrate Jabodebek LRT well with other modes of public transport, so that people can access it more easily.





The accessibility variables that are a priority for Jabodebek LRT users are the ease of public transport to / from the LRT station, close to shopping centers / offices, available car parks, close to built-up areas, close to public transport main roads, wide access to the entrance to the resort. The departures from the LRT station that Jabodebek LRT users expect are buses, public transport, online transport and Transjakarta buses, he concluded.

The construction of the Jabodebek LRT is taking place in two phases. The government is currently completing the first phase of 44.43 kilometers. This first phase will serve 18 stopping points made up of three service lines, namely Cawang-Cibubur, Cawang-Dukuh Atas and Cawang-East Bekasi.

The LRT will also operate on two routes, namely the Cibubur Line, from Harjamukti Station to Dukuh Atas, and the Bekasi Line, from Jatimulya Station to Dukuh Atas.

A number of Jabodebek LRT stations will later be integrated with other modes of public transport such as Trans Jakarta, Commuter Line, MRT and the last Jakarta-Bandung rapid train. [gi/ab]