US presses Pak to gain access to military bases after Afghan withdrawal





1/1 US presses Pak for access to military bases after Afghan withdrawal

However, Pakistan does not seem ready to help the United States to park in Pakistani bases to operate drones, as it did before.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have clearly refused to facilitate an air base for the United States to operate from Pakistani soil.

While Islamabad appears to be sticking to its position of not allowing the United States to operate from any of its bases, the United States’ demand continues to assert that military, intelligence and Pakistani diplomats provide access to airspace and air bases, insisting that they would be used for surveillance purposes in Afghanistan only.

The Pentagon was the first to announce that Pakistan had allowed US troops to station there and use its airspace to operate surveillance drones, a claim that was flatly rejected by the Pakistani government.

In a final development, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that he has had detailed discussions with Pakistan through military, intelligence and diplomatic channels to ensure Afghanistan does not never again become a base from which terrorist groups could attack the United States.

“We have had constructive discussions through military, intelligence and diplomatic channels with Pakistan on the future of US capabilities to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a base from which al-Qaeda, ISIS or any other terrorist group may attack the US But in terms of details, what that would look like will have to stay in those private channels while we work through them, ”Sullivan said.

“What I will say, we are discussing with a wide range of countries how we are building an effective capability on both the intelligence and prospective defense horizon to be able to suppress the terrorist threat in Afghanistan,” a- he added.

The United States is working to explore options to maintain the military and intelligence footprint in the region to combat a possible terrorist resurgence in Afghanistan.

This is why the United States is looking for bases in countries neighboring Afghanistan where it can provide surveillance and can also target terrorists using drones.

But Pakistani government officials have said that since the United States does not enjoy the kind of influence it had in the past, it cannot force Pakistan.

“The United States has long suspended military and security aid and the Coalition Support Fund (CSP). In the past, the United States used this as a bargaining chip. Today the United States finds itself with fewer options such as keeping Pakistan on the FATF Gray List. Still, he has no option, ”said a Pakistani government official.

