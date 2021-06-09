With the imminent start of excavation works in the Istanbul canal, Imamoglu calls for the project to stop

Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, accepted his appeal as the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterates the cancellation of the Istanbul canal project. Local media have confirmed that excavation work on the sewerage project will begin in the last week of June.

In a press release on Wednesday, the mayor said the real reason the government wanted to build the canal was the “new town” it wants to build around it.

Imamoglu added, The problem is not the channel, it is the construction, the death of being erected around, it is an emotional act, it has come to this point, we cannot stand it. Around the future of Istanbul is not in We cannot destroy the Sea of ​​Marmara to endanger. “.

Earlier Wednesday, Haberturk TV announced that the first bridge of the canal project will take place on June 26 in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said there were plans to build “two new towns” around the canal.

Erdogan said, addressing his party’s parliamentary bloc again on Wednesday, I say that construction of the two canal bridges will begin this month.

Opposition parties and environmental groups rejected the project over concerns about its potential environmental impact and economic costs. Also die Provide opposition parties to the project die Importance of the project in question, as the canal runs parallel to the Bosporus and will be roughly the same length.

Erdogan brought the idea for the project first launched in 2011, and the cost of the project is $ 25 billion while the government expects the project’s annual revenues to reach $ 8 billion.

Form a public opinion against the project

Tried, unlike government efforts to advance the opposition channel project with the support of civil society organizations to form public opinion against the project.

In this regard, Aisha Yekce, head of the Istanbul Canal Association (a civil society organization opposed to the project) said: “The Istanbul canal will die from the reserves in the north, die from the Thrace region and will die. Will severely affect water sources, so we are against the project. . many Turks are against it and we are trying to organize and bring them together to oppose the Istanbul canal.

She added in a statement to Al Arabiya.net: “The sewer project is a subject not only Turkey is concerned, but a global problem is that the natural resources mentioned by us are vital areas, that they are connected. and threatened by the north. European forest chain. “With extinction, it’s a global problem, just like the problem of climate change.”

She added: Considering the recent emergence of the pollution problem in the Sea of ​​Marmara, it can be said that if the channel was built, the Sea of ​​Marmara would be exposed to greater pollution. This means that the sea, land and entire life systems are threatened with extinction. For this reason, we reject the idea of ​​the project. “

On the other hand, the Turkish government has confirmed that the project does not harm the environment and does not increase the risk of earthquakes, based on studies and research from leading Turkish universities and reports from ministries concerned, died of more than two hundred experts.

Writer and journalist Akram Kazlatash confirms that the Istanbul Canal issue in Turkey has sparked controversy recently, raised by the main opposition parties and their chairman, but is interesting from the intervention of the mayor of Greater Istanbul, from tackling the subject and calling for the project to be stopped under scientific pretexts, do not correspond to reality.

In a statement to Al Arabiya.net, Kazalta said that the Bosporus is crossed by thousands of ships every year, with the size of the ships increasing in recent decades and the increase in their weight, this has led to dangers to the over time. particularly steep curves in the strait and the presence of backcurrents along the congestion on both sides of the strait lead to accidents for ships as ships wait a long time around the strait to cross, and in some cases damage to the strait occurs produce die Goods that require all of these reasons die Establishment of a new parallel channel, the die Reduced overload and there are no detours, die die Endangering navigation and the passage of ships.

The Istanbul Canal Project is a water channel that crosses the European side of Istanbul and connects the Sea of ​​Marmara in the south to the Black Sea in the north with a length of 45 km and a depth of 20 meters.