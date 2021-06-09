Major newspaper calls for criminal prosecution against Donald Trump





The editorial board of a major newspaper has called for the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The Boston Globe Editorial Board this week pleaded for holding Trump criminally responsible for his obstruction of justice, efforts to overturn his election defeat in Georgia, and incitement to the Jan.6 insurgency aimed at preventing certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, arguing that prosecution was the only way to ensure future presidents conducted themselves honorably and legally.

“There is only one way to restore deterrence and make future presidents understand that the rule of law applies to them,” argued the board. “The Department of Justice must abandon two centuries of tradition by indicting and prosecuting Donald Trump for his conduct in power.”

The editors agreed the decision to prosecute a former president for crimes committed in office was a heavy responsibility, but argued there was a need to preserve the rule of law – and other democracies had successfully indicted former leaders.

“This is not a recommendation made lightly,” they wrote. “The long-standing reluctance to prosecute former leaders is based on legitimate concerns about the judicial system used to settle political scores. But bringing charges against former leaders is not a drastic step either: foreign democracies, including South Korea, Italy and France, succeed in prosecuting crooked former leaders without committing to a Slippery slope towards authoritarianism. French President Nicolas Sarkozy was recently convicted of corruption, a decade after his predecessor, Jacques Chirac, was convicted of corruption. France’s democracy and its image in the world remain intact. “

Trump could face prosecution for various crimes allegedly committed before he entered the White House, but the editorial board said the twice-impeached single-term president must be treated differently from other CEOs because no president has never acted so badly in power.

“A commander-in-chief did his best to overthrow democracy,” they argued. “He attacked his own country. Five people died. Leaving him unpunished would set a far more dangerous precedent than bringing Trump to justice. To reform the presidency so that the past four years are never repeated, the country must go beyond of passing laws: He must make it clear through his actions that no one, not even the president, is above them. “

