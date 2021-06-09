PPP, too, paints a rather bleak picture of the state of the economy





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Finance Secretary Senator Salim Mandviwalla said on Wednesday that the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to keep any of its promises, while it imposed taxes additional 750 billion rupees to the poor, while GDP growth is zero. The Muslim League of Pakistan (N) has previously criticized the economic policies of governments.

Addressing a press conference with Shazia Atta Marri, Faisal Karim Kundi and Haider Zaman Qureshi, he said PTI chief Imran Khan had only spoken of corruption in the past 1,000 days in power, but that his own government is engulfed in corruption scandals.

Imran Khan has not introduced reforms in any sector. The electricity crisis has worsened over the past three years and the water dispute between provinces is escalating. Agriculture was destroyed and a food-exporting country was transformed into a food-importing country. Imran Khan had promised 50 lakh houses but not a single house was handed over to anyone, he said.

He said that the SPG Plus status will not be available for Pakistan, which has been made available by the PPP.

He said the IMF did not push for an interest rate hike, but the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan raised it.

The governor will be held responsible for 700 billion rupees. It is ironic that the government was not aware of the actions of the SBP governor, he said.

The PPP leader said that every Pakistani is 7% in debt (in dollars), while the circular debt in the gas sector is over 300 billion rupees. He said there is no progress on the CPEC.

He said the circular electricity sector debt exceeds 2.3 trillion rupees and repayments amount to 700 billion rupees.

He said corporate income tax on small and medium-sized businesses should be cut to 20 percent.

On poverty reduction, the former finance minister said that 31.3% of poverty was under the PTI, poverty increased to 40% in June 2020.

He said unemployment rose to 28 percent (6.65 million people are unemployed), while 10 million jobs have been lost under the PTI government.

Regarding the 2019 and 2020 tax revenues, he said an additional 150 billion rupees is being taxed on the Pakistani people.

The impact of fiscal mismanagement has resulted in an average budget deficit of 8.6% in two years, he said.

In dollars, the growth in tax revenue is negative, he said.

He said the debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 87.2% in 2020 and is proposed at 92.25% in 2021.

He said export growth in the PTI government’s first two years fell by more than $ 2.3 billion despite a 40 percent devaluation.

Senator PPP said that the debt of the electricity sector doubled in two years, to 1.1 trillion rupees in fiscal year 2018 and then 2.3 trillion rupees in fiscal year 2020.

He claimed that weak economic management and overly anti-growth policies resulted in 5.8 percent growth falling to 2.1 percent and then to -0.38 percent in FY2020.

He said the government blamed every failure on Covid-19.

He said the Covid-19 vaccine had not been available in the country for months.

Tax collection was doubled during the PPP and is now reduced. In dollar terms, the PPP had raised $ 36 billion, while the PTI government only raised $ 26 billion. The Benazir income support program cannot be renamed as it was introduced by an act of parliament. The PPP doubled wages and pensions, he said.

He said taxpayer data should be collected nationwide through NADRA.

He said there was no focus on the agricultural sector.

Businesses have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic in countries around the world, but their employees have been paid by the government. People pay seven percent tax on Roshan’s digital account. President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has left the choice of the budget to the leader of the opposition. The steelworks and the PIA are closed so how they will be reduced, he asked.

Salaries for railway employees are provided by the finance ministry and not on behalf of the railways, he said.

Senator Salim Mandviwalla said there was no transparency regarding the Corona Relief Fund.

He said the Auditor General’s report declined to share details of foreign grant and aid / loan spending by the Pakistani government for Covid-19.

He said the Asian Development Bank gave $ 1.5 billion, the IMF relief fund $ 1.39 billion and the World Bank $ 200 million to Pakistan for corona aid.

He asserted that the conditionality of IMF programs included (i) raising interest rates and (ii) reprofiling debt had been agreed.

He said the medium- and short-term re-profiling of government loans, which has increased interest payments by the federal government by over 300 billion rupees.

He said the hot money was around $ 2 billion and that was converted to rupees and an interest rate of 13% + was applied to it.

This added to the government’s overall interest costs and subsequently all the hot money left Pakistan including the high interest that was paid on it, he said.

This is exactly what happened in Egypt, which totally destroyed their economy and to date it is widely criticized, he said.

While leading the way, the PPP leader said the tax net should be widened and all income should be treated at the same rates and exemptions for the rich should be removed.

He said Nadra’s data will be obtained for non-filers and the ID will not be renewed if the person is deemed to be a taxpayer and avoids being a taxpayer.

He said that in the service sector, retail trade and wholesale trade should be included in the tax net and that no new taxes should be imposed; however, the government has already imposed 140 billion rupees in additional taxes by ordinance.

He said the total new taxes under the PTI government in 2020-2021 reached Rs 900 billion, or 2% of GDP.

It can be solved by eliminating indirect taxes and encouraging direct taxes, he said.

On the agricultural sector, PPP Finance Secretary Senator Salim Mandviwalla said agricultural productivity requires that the two percent preferential GST on fertilizers not be changed.

He said there was no foreign and local investment plan in Pakistan, which is the key to achieving all economic goals.

He said the tax on small and medium-sized businesses should be reduced to 20 percent.

He said the high remittances Pakistan is witnessing is the result of a policy initiated by the PPP government with its finance minister Shaukat Tarin called the Pakistan Remittance Initiative, while securing and helping Pakistanis send money. safe money to their parents and families.

Shazia Marri said IRSA is not fulfilling its responsibility in the case of water distribution between provinces.

The government should pay attention to the water problem and solve it, she asked.

She said the government’s performance sucks.

If the performance of the Sindh government is so bad, then how does the PPP win the by-elections, Marri asked.

