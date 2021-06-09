Quotes of the day from Xinhua World News, June 9





NEW DELHI – The Indian federal government on Wednesday approved the allocation of 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz frequency band to Indian railways for public safety services at stations and on trains across the country . “With this spectrum, Indian Railways have considered providing LTE (Long Term Evolution) based mobile train radio communications on their route. The project will be completed within the next five years,” a statement released by the ministry said. Federal Railways. In addition to this, Indian Railways have approved TCAS (Train Collision Avoidance System), a locally developed ATP (Automatic Train Protection) system, which will help avoid rail collisions, thereby reducing accidents and ensuring the safety of operators. passengers. “ – – – – LISBON – Drug trafficking in Europe has managed to adapt to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to migrate its sales to the digital market, a report released on Wednesday by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Diseases revealed. drug addiction, with headquarters in Lisbon (EMCDDA). “Drug sellers and buyers appear to have adjusted, increasing their use of encrypted messaging services, social media apps, and home messaging and delivery services. This raises concerns about a possible long-term impact. term “, notes the study entitled” European Drug Report 2021: Trends and Developments. “ – – – – JAKARTA – Indonesia plans to vaccinate 1 million people per day by July, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday. “We hope that in June, the goal of vaccinations per day of 700,000 can actually be reached so that by July we have entered the goal of vaccinations per day of 1 million,” he said. of the event at which the country’s Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, were also present. – – – – LONDON – Around 8% of adults have reported hesitation to the coronavirus vaccine in London – a higher percentage than most other parts of England, a UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey found on Wednesday. About 72% of healthcare workers in London had been vaccinated, compared to an average of 81% across England, the ONS said. “This reflects trends seen in the wider population, with higher reluctance to be vaccinated and slightly lower vaccination rates in all age groups in London than in other parts of England,” said the ONS. – – – – NAIROBI – The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), a business lobby, is considering promoting imports of advanced Chinese machinery to boost the country’s industrial sector, an official said on Wednesday. Kariuki Theuri, chairman of KNCCI’s economic diplomacy committee, told reporters in Nairobi that Kenya relies heavily on foreign manufactures due to the lack of competitiveness of domestic industries. “We will encourage imports of modern machinery from China to improve local capacity to produce world-class products,” Theuri said when Jubilee Allianz and KNCCI launched insurance products for small and medium-sized businesses ( SME).

