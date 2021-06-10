UK vs India: Boris urged to be tough on Modi before G7 summit line bursts | Politics | New





The Prime Minister has invited the Prime Minister of India as a guest to the G7 summit which begins Friday in Cornwall. The UK is seeking to strengthen its post-Brexit relationship with New Delhi, but a number of Tory MPs have raised concerns over the treatment of foreign investors in India.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis insisted it was right for India to be seen as a strategic ally of the West against China’s rising force. But he warned that India could be at a “halfway house between democracy and despotism”. Mr Davis, a longtime civil liberties activist, claimed Indian authorities removed criticism from social media platforms and “by force” took over ownership of at least three US and UK companies operating in India “.

The Conservative backbench MP said: “It is time for Modi and his government to choose. “Does the future of India lie in the engagement in the Western alliance of free democratic nations, or will it rather attempt a compromise between democracy and despotism, between freedom and oppression? , between the rule of law or the arbitrariness of the leaders, between the West and the Chinese Communist Party? “ Conservative MPs James Daly and Paul Bristow, who are also members of the all-party parliamentary group on Kashmir, also wrote to the prime minister. In the letter, they warn that the future economic partnership between London and New Delhi is “dependent on respect for the rule of law and the protection of investors”. They wrote: “Every step forward in UK-India economic relations depends on upholding the rule of law and protecting investors.

“It is the foundation that supports increased investment, recognition of standards, technological cooperation and much more. “This provides certainty and predictability, which in turn unlocks investments and encourages risk-taking. “ The warning comes following a number of costly disputes between UK companies and the Indian government. Last September, Vodafone, one of the largest British telecoms operators, won a legal battle with the Indian tax authorities. An international arbitration tribunal ruled in favor of Vodafone after Indian authorities argued the British company should pay nearly € 3 billion in back taxes and penalties related to its 2007 acquisition of a local operator. READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: EU threatens to cut sausage supply in DAYS

Leaders from Australia, South Korea and South Africa have also been invited as guests. Last month, the UK and India announced that more than 6,500 new jobs would be created in Britain after a new £ 1bn trade and investment deal was struck. Trade between the UK and India is already around £ 23 billion a year, supporting more than half a million jobs. The Prime Minister said the UK aims to double the value of trade between the two countries, which is expected to be achieved by 2030.







