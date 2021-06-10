Biden and Boris Johnson strive to open travel lanes in US and UK “as soon as possible”





President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson promise to open US and UK travel corridors “as soon as possible” and open transatlantic travel restrictions when the two leaders first meet on Thursday. .. They also establish a new “Atlantic Charter” on the model of what was drawn up by Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt during World War II. Traveling abroad will be the biggest issue at this week’s G7 summit. At this peak, as the summer vacation season approaches, traffic is essentially closed due to a coronavirus pandemic. Johnson planned to pressure Biden on a “green channel” between each country so that those vaccinated could travel without respecting the quarantine. Before the coronavirus outbreak, more than 5 million Britons visited the United States each year and more than 4.5 million Americans visited the United Kingdom. It is more than any other country. To resume transatlantic travel, the two leaders will launch a new travel task force and make recommendations for a safe recovery. “We have set up two working groups of public health experts, one in the UK and one in Europe,” Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, said at a press conference on Air Force One . It is a coalition. “ “The goal of these working groups is to share data and follow public health advice to set both milestones and criteria to resume travel between the two countries as quickly as possible,” he said. he declares. Mentionned. This is the first time Biden and Johnson have met in person on Thursday. They have spoken on the phone several times since Mr. Biden was elected president. Moreover, Biden and Johnson are new, inspired by the historic joint declaration of Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941, which set the goals of post-war world leaders. I also agree with the Atlantic Charter. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembarked Air Force One at the British Air Force’s Mildenhall in Suffolk, England, upon their arrival in the UK on Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts the G7 summit. He and Biden will hold their first face-to-face meeting on Thursday Joe Biden’s G7 schedule includes meeting with Queen after summit President Joe Biden’s first overseas visit as US leader includes a meeting with the Queen after the G7 summit. Here is his full schedule until June 16: Wednesday June 9 Biden and his wife, Jill, will be leaving Washington on Wednesday morning. Their first destination in the UK is the Royal Air Force Mildenhall, which accommodates US Air Force personnel stationed there. Mildenhall has the 100th Air Refueling Wing, the US Air Force’s only permanent air refueling wing in the European theater. Thursday June 10 Biden will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St. Michael’s Mount, a 17th century castle on the island off Cornwall. Jill Biden will be drinking tea separately from the Prime Minister’s wife, Carey Johnson. The Bidens are staying at the Tregenna Castle Hotel in St Ives with other G7 leaders. June 11 (Friday) Mr Biden will attend the G7 summit for three days from Friday to address US priorities such as economic and allied cohesion. saturday 12 june Biden will attend other G7 summits in Cornwall and hold bilateral talks with other G7 leaders. Jill Biden will meet members of Bude Surf Veterans who help British veterans get into surfing. June 13 (Sunday) Mr Biden will end talks at the G7 summit. The Bidens then meet Queen Elizabeth of England at Windsor Castle. After that, Mr Biden will travel to Brussels overnight. June 14 (Monday) Biden will meet with NATO leaders and informally Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Tuesday, Jdo youNe 15 Biden will hold another NATO meeting and fly to Geneva overnight. Wednesday June 16 Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the first face-to-face meeting since Biden became president. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it was not clear whether the two leaders would hold a joint press conference after the meeting. The “special relationship” between the United States and Great Britain was formed during the Dark Ages of War. Since then, leaders of both countries have used the term to describe the close alignment of interests between the United States and Britain. Biden stressed the importance of a “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom in his remarks to Air Force personnel upon arrival in the United Kingdom. “These historic ties, these shared sacrifices, are deeply rooted and powerful, based on values. These are the links between our military, this community, and the American citizens stationed in the United Kingdom. I support friendship, ”he said. “You are not just a warrior. You are a bridge builder. You are an important part of this special relationship. The 1941 Atlantic Charter was designed at sea aboard the Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales and the US ship USS Augusta. The modern Prince of Wales ship of the same name sails along the Cornish coast, providing a backdrop for two officers to sit on. The new Atlantic Charter focuses on threats to modern democracy and is an agenda item highlighted by the White House ahead of the trip amid growing US concerns about global influence growing from Russia and China. Areas in which the two leaders promise to work together include upholding democracy, reaffirming the importance of collective security, and building a just and sustainable global trading system. We also recognize the threat of cyber attacks and climate change. Biden said climate change poses a major threat to the world. “When I was first elected Vice President with President Obama, when I went to see the Pentagon tanks, the military sat us down and posed us with the greatest threat, the greatest physical threat. for the United States. He told the Air Force, “A staff stationed at the British Air Force Maiden Hall on Wednesday evening. ” This is not a joke. Do you know that the biggest physical threat to the United States is what the Joint Chiefs of Staff have told us? Global warming, ”he said. “Millions of people will be leaving the area because of extensive migration, land disputes and the literal collapse to the seabed in Indonesia, due to the conflict over arable land. “ The United States officially joined the Paris Agreement this year, but President Donald Trump has since excluded the country from the Paris Agreement. Mr Biden will attend the G7 summit after the meeting with Mr Johnson and hold bilateral talks with other G7 leaders. The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. On Sunday, he and his first lady, Jill Biden, travel to Windsor Castle to meet the Queen. Biden will then travel to Brussels, Belgium, to attend the NATO conference and the EU summit. Biden and Johnson announce a new Atlantic charter based on those announced by Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill during World War II. There, the president discusses transatlantic security and Europe’s right to collective self-defense. He will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mr Biden will also attend the US-EU summit while in Brussels. A conference focused on global health and the global economy. The leaders will discuss climate change, trade and democracy. President Biden will also meet with King Philippe of Belgium and Prime Minister Alexander de Crew of Belgium. Biden will then travel to Geneva on June 16 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. We will also meet Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

