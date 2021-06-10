Trump Bible Photo Not Reason Cops Authorized George Floyd Protest, Federal Government Says





President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside St John’s Episcopal Church after walking through Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP via Getty Images

The Home Office watchdog claimed in a new report Wednesday that police violently evacuated protesters from a park outside the White House last June to allow a contractor to put up fences security, not to allow then-President Donald Trump to organize a widely criticized photo op while holding up a Bible.

But he also slammed the US Parks Police for not giving racial justice protesters strong enough dispersal warnings for them to all hear them before the Lafayette Park cleanup began on June 1, 2020. , cops using rubber bullets and tear gas. to accomplish the task.

And the Home Ministry’s Inspector General’s report did not specifically address allegations of excessive force used against protesters and individual journalists by police, claiming that “these are under investigation separate as well as pending prosecutions “.

Protests began around Lafayette Park on May 29, 2020, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a black man, by Minneapolis police.

Police began sweeping the protesters’ park at 6:23 p.m. on June 1, 2020 and completed the operation at 6:50 p.m., according to the inspector general’s report.

Eleven minutes later, according to the report, Trump “walked from the White House in Lafayette Park to nearby St. John’s Church”.

Riot police chase a man as they rush protesters to clean up Lafayette Park and the surrounding area in front of the White House so President Donald Trump can cross for a photo op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church , during a rally against the death in custody in Minneapolis of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, on June 1, 2020.

Ken Cedeno | Reuters

The Republican president, who had criticized the protests sweeping the nation over Floyd’s murder, then held up a Bible for television and cameras to capture the image.

Trump was accompanied on his way through the park by then Attorney General William Barr, then Defense Secretary Mark Esper and U.S. Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Heads of State- Joint Major, who was dressed in a camouflage combat uniform, not his dress uniform.

The report says that at 7:30 p.m., a contractor began to assemble and install the new fence and completed the work in about five hours.

“The evidence we reviewed showed that the USPP authorized the park to allow a contractor to safely install an anti-lime fence in response to the destruction of federal property and injury to officers on the 30th and 31st. May, “Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt wrote in a statement released with the report.

The watchdog report confirmed Barr’s claim, made less than a week after the incident on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” that “This was not an operation to respond to this particular crowd. . It was an operation to move the perimeter a blockade. “

“When I arrived on Monday [June 1] it was clear to me that we needed to increase the perimeter on this side of Lafayette Park and push it back in one block, ”Barr said on the show. “This decision was taken by me in the morning. It has been communicated to all police services. “

The attorney general said that “the media misses” this fact in reports of Trump’s photoshoot.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

In addition, the evidence established that the relevant USPP officials made these decisions and began implementing the operational plan several hours before they became aware of a possible presidential visit to the park, which took held later today, ”Greenblatt wrote.

“As such, we determined that the evidence did not support the conclusion that the USPP cleared the park on June 1, 2020, so that President Trump could then enter the park.”

Greenblatt, in a later interview with NBC News, said: “We have no evidence that the Attorney General ordered this operation.”

“We have evidence from all of the top US park policing officials who owned this decision and the operational plan,” the inspector general said. “They said they made the call and they were credible and all the corroborating evidence we could find seems to support that conclusion.”

Greenblatt also, in the same interview, discussed a section of the report that detailed how Barr got out of the White House and asked the police incident commander at the scene why the protesters were still in the park when this commander warned him that “this is a very dangerous area.”

“Why are the protesters here? Will they be evacuated for the POTUS visit,” Barr told the commander, according to Greenblatt.

“And, at that point, apparently, the incident commander told us that he had slumped his shoulders, you can see it in the video, he slumped down and said, ‘You are laugh at me? “” said Greenblatt.

“And that reflected to us the fact that he didn’t know there would be a potential presidential visit,” Greenblatt said. “And, as I said earlier, the machinations were already underway at that time for them to start their clean-up operation. So we did not find that the visit of the attorney general or his statements to the incident commander were the catalyst for the park then. “

Later Wednesday, Trump released a statement thanking Greenblatt “for completely and totally exonerating me in the Lafayette Park Glade!”

“As we said from the start, and this was supported in today’s very detailed and professionally written report, our fine park police made the decision to clean up the park to allow a contractor safely install anti-scale fences to protect against Antifa rioters, radical BLM protesters and other violent protesters who are causing chaos and death in our cities, ”Trump said.

“In this case, they tried to burn down the church the day before the cleanup. Luckily we were there to keep the fire from spreading beyond the basement and it was our great honor and privilege to do so. Once again, thanks to the Inspector General! “

Correction: The Inspector General of the Interior Ministry released the report on Wednesday. An earlier version distorted the day.

