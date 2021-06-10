DPR says economy is slowly recovering: President Jokowi is responsive to Covid-19 pandemic





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Indonesian House of Representatives Committee XI chairman Dito Ganinduto said that at the dawn of the second quarter of 2021, the economic growth trend showed a consistent direction of recovery despite the Covid-19 pandemic. One of them, the increase in the realization of import-export. However, he hopes that all parties will continue to work together to free themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic. “Various extraordinary policies have been carried out by the government to protect the public from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the funding and the current state budget deficit need to be met, it is still in a measurable state and its sustainability is being maintained, ”Dito said in his statement, Wednesday (9/6/2020. 2021). Golkar’s politician explained that the goal of widening the deficit in 2020 is to respond to the impact of Covid-19. However, the effort was starting to pay off. “President Joko Widodo is very responsive to the pandemic. This translates into policies such as intervention in the health sector for immunization programs, the social protection program which helps the purchasing power of people in times of pandemic, the cluster policy of support MSMEs and businesses have enabled the majority of policy beneficiaries to survive during the pandemic. , and other supporters, ”Dito said. Therefore, he hopes that all parties can help each other to suppress the spread of Covid-19 in order to stop this pandemic. In addition to the vaccination program, a feeling of optimism must be built. “We will formulate and discuss future policies to maintain economic and development goals aimed at the interests of the nation and the state,” Dito said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos