Bangladeshi and Rohingya involved in post-election violence in Bengal, says Suvendu Adhikari | Latest India News





Infiltrators from Bangladesh and Rohingya from Myanmar are implicated in post-election violence in Bengal, Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party leader Suvendu Adhikari said after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. I told Modi Ji about the atrocities BJP workers face in the state. No less than 25 women were raped. Bangladeshis and Rohingya are implicated in these crimes. Thousands of homeless people. In Ausgram (in the East Burdwan district), 26 families are hiding in a jungle, Ghosh, who is the opposition leader in the Bengal assembly, told media in Delhi. He was due to meet with the Union’s Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah for the second day in a row. The BJP has long alleged that the Rohingya refugees were hosted by the Trinamool Congressional Government (TMC), but the ruling party has consistently denied such claims. Adhikari said he would participate in the statewide unrest that BJP Bengal chairman Dilip Ghosh announced on Tuesday after a meeting of state bureau members. We will meet the President with our petition, Adhikari said. After meeting Shah and BJP chairman JP Nadda on Tuesday, Adhikari said he personally believes the situation in Bengal is much worse than what is required to apply Article 356, but his side has not taken sides. formal position on this issue. Under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, the Union government can take direct control of the state apparatus if a state government is unable to function in accordance with the constitutional provisions. Questions were raised about Adhikaris’ absence from the board members meeting when Ghosh said he was unsure why Adhikari was called to Delhi. There are no differences between us. I am part of the decision made by Ghosh. We will carry out agitations from June 23, Adhikari said Wednesday. During the day, three BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Bengal, Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan and Nisith Pramanik traveled to Delhi to meet with national leaders regarding the law and order situation in the state. There is no rule of law. The police do not accept complaints. When a man was murdered in Jagaddal in northern 24 Parganas on Sunday, some shops were looted in the local market but no action was taken, said Singh, who is the local MP. Dismissing Adhikaris’ claim, said Bengal Cabinet Minister Firhad Hakim, Adhikari is trying to escape the wrath of BJP leaders. The BJP believed his induction would automatically secure his victory in the Bengal polls. Adhikari is now trying to appease the party leaders. Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year and defeated Mamata Banerjee in the recent assembly polls in Nandigram, the seat he held in the East Midnapore district. His father and younger brother are deputies of TMC Lok Sabha district.

