Sindh Province CMMurad Ali Shah- The New Indian Express





By ANI

KARACHI: Fighting with the Pakistani government over the delay in development projects in Sindh province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah pointed out that speaking or writing to Prime Minister Imran Khan is like conversing with deaf people.

At a National Economic Committee meeting on Tuesday, Shah said he was concerned about the delay in development projects in the province and blamed Imran Khan for the situation, The Frontier Post reported. “We [Sindh government] told the prime minister to give us the money with the promise to build roads in a year, but they never did, “Sindh’s chief minister said.

Shah also said the finance division announced 14 projects for Punjab province this year, 10 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 28 for Balochistan and just two for Sindh. “Only two programs worth Rs 1.5 billion have been announced for Sindh,” he complained, adding that this was not enough for the province which generated 70 percent of the country’s income.

Noting that none of Sindh’s projects had been included in the National Highway Authority (NHA) portfolio, he said the NHA had only allocated Rs 7 billion for Sindh development projects this year. On Monday, Sindh’s chief minister wrote a letter to Khan complaining about a “flagrant bias against Sindh” and accusing him of ignoring the people of the province, The Frontier Post reported.

Regarding the demonstration in Bahria city, Shah said that Sindh province was allowed all construction on the land it had purchased. “We were told that a peaceful demonstration was being organized and the demonstrators were instructed against violence, roadblocks and hate speech,” he said.

The protest in Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) against land grabbing turned violent as fast food franchises, several vehicles, a showroom and two real estate agents’ offices were set on fire and police took use of tear gas and rubber bullets.

A Karachi counterterrorism court handed over 120 people to police for two-day pre-trial detention, The Frontier Post reported.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos